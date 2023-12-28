Bianca Bustamante (McLaren): Embarrassing slip-up

In mid-October, the traditional British racing team McLaren announced the signing of 18-year-old Bianca Bustamante from the Philippines. She will compete in the colours of the second-oldest F1 racing team in 2024 in the F1 Academy, a racing series from which a woman will one day be promoted to Formula 1 again.

Bustamante, who finished seventh overall in the Academy in 2023, is currently learning how thin the ice is on social networks. She has caused a storm of indignation among Formula 1 fans because she accidentally liked a post.

The post in question was a comment (since deleted) that labelled the Manila-born Bianca as overrated and included an addendum slandering Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll by suggesting that the Canadian was autistic.

This led to fierce criticism from Formula 1 fans, and Bianca Bustamante has spoken out: "I apologise wholeheartedly. I liked a post that was completely inappropriate. I am very sorry that I hurt people. I was scrolling around and accidentally liked the tweet. When I realised my mistake, I immediately reverted it, of course."

"My only brother is autistic, so I know exactly what challenges the families affected face. I would never in my life make disparaging remarks about disabled people, let alone denigrate a fellow driver. I take the issue of autism very seriously."



"To Lance Stroll and all the people who felt affected, I can only say - I'm really sorry. I hope everyone understands that this was an accident."



Back in July 2022, there was a lot of fuss about comments made about Lance Stroll on public television and radio station RTBF: Formula 1 journalist and GP expert Lionel Froissart lost his seat at the microphone after a verbal gaffe in which the Frenchman called Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll an autist during the broadcast of the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.



Journalist and author Froissart, a confidant of Ayrton Senna in the 1980s and 1990s, brought a good forty years of Formula 1 experience with him when broadcaster RTBF (Radio-Télévision Belge de la Communauté française) brought him onto the team in March 2022 as the second man in the commentary booth alongside Gaëtan Vigneron.



Froissart is also known as a journalist for calling a spade a spade, but in Austria he went too far. In the discussion with Vigneron, which was broadcast live on the channel, the conversation centred on Aston Martin's driver line-up for the 2023 season.



Froissart said: "As I understand it, Aston Martin would like to keep Sebastian Vettel so that at least one driver in this team understands the car."



Vigneron reacted with a giggle to the pointed remark, which of course implied that Lance Stroll did not understand the car. But before he could say anything, Froissart added: "In any case, Stroll the autist won't be able to help you."



Audibly embarrassed, Vigneron pointed out twice that this description was a strong one, but Froissart insisted: "But it's true."



Viewers posted this part of the RTBF broadcast online and the reactions were predictably fierce. Froissart responded via Twitter: "If you take the term autistic literally here, then of course it makes no sense. I'm really sorry about that! I invite everyone to meet Lance Stroll to get an idea of his personality."



RTBF confirmed that Froissart would no longer be at the microphone until further notice: "RTBF strongly condemns the comments made by Mr Lionel Froissart on 10 July during the Austrian coverage. Associating autism with a Formula 1 driver in this way is inappropriate and does not reflect RTBF's values."