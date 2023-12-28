Driver of the Year 2023: Failure for Pérez and Russell

The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship is over, Max Verstappen has successfully defended his title and the standings have been finalised. Now the drivers have voted for their Driver of the Year, and two of them have come off very badly.

At the end of each GP season, the Formula 1 organisers ask the drivers for a word: they are asked to draw up their own personal top 10 for the past year, regardless of the points scored.

As after a Formula 1 World Championship race, the driver in first place receives 25 points, the runner-up 18 and so on down to the tenth-placed driver, who receives one more point. Formula 1 then calculates who has scored the most points from the statements of the 19 drivers.

Why 19 drivers? As in the previous year, not all drivers took part - Lewis Hamilton opted out.

The results have now been published on the official Formula 1 website. We have listed the driver's position in the world championship in brackets for comparison. Further down are the results from 2022.

It is striking: Overall runner-up Sergio Pérez is only the tenth-best driver for the drivers, and Mercedes driver George Russell has not even made it into the top ten. A year ago, he was ranked as the third-best driver.

Driver of the year

01 Max Verstappen (world championship rank 1)

02 Lewis Hamilton (3rd)

03 Fernando Alonso (4th)

04 Lando Norris (6th)

05 Charles Leclerc (5th)

06th Carlos Sainz (7th)

07th Alex Albon (13th)

08th Oscar Piastri (9th)

09th Pierre Gasly (11th)

10th Sergio Pérez (2nd)



Classification 2022

01 Max Verstappen (world championship rank 1)

02 Charles Leclerc (2nd)

03 Lewis Hamilton (6th) and George Russell (4th)

05 Lando Norris (7th)

06 Fernando Alonso (9th)

07 Carlos Sainz (5th)

08th Alex Albon (19th), Sergio Pérez (3rd) and Sebastian Vettel (12th)



