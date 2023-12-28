New puzzle Racing rarities: In your own living room

Every week we present a little piece of motorsport history, usually from the archives of our partners at the British photo agency LAT. The procedure is very simple - tell us who you recognise, where and when the picture was taken (example: Jo Siffert, Monza, 1970) and with a bit of luck you could win a small prize. Please don't forget your name, address, year of birth and telephone number. Send your solution to: mathias.brunner@speedweek.com.

The closing date for entries is midnight on Sunday of the current week.

The correct solution from last time: Englishman Roy Salvadori with his Vanwall in Rouen (France) in 1957, his only appearance for Tony Vanderwell's team.

Born the son of Italian immigrants on 12 May 1922, Roy Francesco Salvadori took a route into Formula 1 that is rarely taken any more - via sports cars.

Salvadori came late to the sport because of the Second World War. It was not until 1948, when he was just 26 years old, that he made his debut, in club races with MG and Riley. He first caused a stir with a fifth place at the Grand Prix des Frontières in Chimay (Belgium) in an ex-Nuvolari-Alfa Romeo in 1947 - despite a broken fifth gear.





A setback in 1951: rollover at Silverstone, fractured skull, a priest even gave him last rites. But Salvadori recovered and became a feared specialist for airfield races.



The cars became more powerful and Roy honed his racing skills. Tractor manufacturer David Brown brought him into the Aston Martin sports car team. In 1959, Salvadori won the 24 Hours of Le Mans alongside the American Carroll Shelby.



Salvadori contested his first Formula 1 race in 1952 in a private Ferrari 500 driven by Giovanni Caprara. Connaught then brought him into the works team, but after five retirements in five races, Salvadori had had enough.



Roy sat in a private Maserati 250F from Gilby Engineering for three years, but it was not until 1958 that he scored his first world championship points as a works driver for Charles and John Cooper - fourth at Zandvoort, third at Silverstone, second behind Tony Brooks at the Nürburgring, fifth at Monza. This resulted in fourth place at the end of the championship.



Nevertheless, Salvadori had to leave at the end of the season and was replaced by Masten Gregory and Bruce McLaren. Cooper became world champion with Jack Brabham in 1959, Roy became part of Aston Martin's unsuccessful F1 commitment, after which he drove privately entered Cooper and Lola cars, finishing sixth in both Aintree and Monza in 1961. These were his last points-scoring drives in the premier class.



We had given the guessers a clue along the way: One of the few drivers who worked in front of and behind the guardrail. Roy Salvadori hung up his helmet at the end of 1962, but returned to the premier class in 1966 - as team manager for John Cooper. It was over after two years: Salvadori had different ideas about running a racing team than Cooper.



Roy Salvadori then took care of his car dealership in England before emigrating to Monaco at the end of the 1960s. He died in the Principality on 3 June 2012 at the age of 90, just three weeks after the death of Carroll Shelby, with whom he had celebrated his greatest success at Le Mans.



And so to the new riddle: this versatile racing driver made this magnificent racetrack his living room.



Take part too! Send your solution to: mathias.brunner@speedweek.com. The closing date for entries is midnight on Sunday of the current week.



