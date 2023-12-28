Michael Schumacher: Incomparable, unforgotten

Ahead of the dramatic 2021 World Championship final between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi, Sebastian Vettel said: "No matter what happens this weekend - Michael Schumacher remains my hero. No matter how many titles Lewis wins, it doesn't matter to me. I get on well with Lewis, but I would just prefer it if Michael's record wasn't broken."

As it turned out, Sebastian's wish came true: Verstappen beat Hamilton in the controversial 2021 World Championship final in Abu Dhabi, meaning no eighth title for the Briton. In 2022 and 2023, Lewis struggled with a dull Silver Arrow.

Interest in Michael Schumacher has never waned since the seven-time champion has been fighting for his health following the fatal skiing accident on 29 December 2013. There are four reasons for this.

Firstly, there are the loyal Schumacher fans. In addition, his son Mick made it into Formula 1. From September 2021, the moving film SCHUMACHER could be seen on Netflix, which quickly became the most-clicked documentary on the streaming portal. RTL showed the film on free-to-air television in November 2022, and then there was the world championship battle between Verstappen and Hamilton, with the possibility for the Briton to surpass Michael Schumacher with an eighth title.



More than one million downloads of ARD's new Schumacher five-parter, "Being Michael Schumacher", also show how enormous the interest in Michael Schumacher remains.



This phenomenon remains unchanged: Whenever I strike up a conversation with someone in my work as a Formula 1 reporter - a passenger on an aeroplane perhaps, a receptionist in a hotel, a waiter in a restaurant, a taxi driver - and people find out that I work in the premier class, one of the questions that inevitably follows is: "Tell me, can you perhaps tell me how Michael Schumacher is doing?"



I always have to say: "No, I can't, I'm sorry." Only his family and closest friends can do that. And they remain stubbornly silent.



Felix Damm represents the Schumacher family in media law matters. In an interview with the specialist portal "Legal Tribune Online", the lawyer said: "It's always about protecting private matters. We also considered whether a final report on Michael's state of health might be the right way to do this. But that wouldn't have been the end of it, and it would have had to be followed by constantly updated status reports."



The lawyer continues: "I believe that the vast majority of fans can handle it well and also respect the fact that the accident has set a process in motion in which the private safe space is necessary and will now continue to be respected."





Great moment in Spain

Unfortunately, I never experienced how the Silver Arrow giants Rudi Caracciola (Mercedes-Benz) and Bernd Rosemeyer (Auto Union) battled for victories, how Juan Manuel Fangio strove from title to title with seemingly playful ease, how Jim Clark discouraged his opponents with irresistible performances. But I had the privilege of watching the exceptional racing drivers Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher throughout their GP careers.



Some of Schumi's winning drives were truly great moments, such as in Catalonia in 1996. Schumacher literally drove in circles around his opponents in the rain race, in numerous corners the German chose completely different lines, something he had brought with him from karting to Formula 1. Where other drivers just slid around, Schumacher found grip.



In the end, Schumi finished 45 seconds ahead of Jean Alesi, a world tour, only Jacques Villeneuve managed to stay on the same lap, fourth-placed Heinz-Harald Frentzen was lapped, Pedro Diniz in sixth was already two laps behind, all the others spun off the track or retired due to defects or collisions.



Rain master Rudi Caracciola had found his successor. It was Michael Schumacher's first victory for Ferrari. 71 more in red were to follow until Shanghai 2006.





Two different Schumachers

The new ARD documentary, which is well worth watching, also shows the two faces of Michael Schumacher - the tough racer and the devoted family man. The 91-time GP winner first settled in Vufflens-le-Château, then in Gland from 2008. The racing driver had once moved to Monaco from Germany because he could no longer find peace and quiet there.



"People would just walk into our garden," he once told me in a quiet moment. But Monte Carlo wasn't right for him either. Moreover, Monaco offered too few attractions for Schumacher, who was very much a nature lover. "Too small, not green enough," Schumi thought.



When asked about the peaceful life in Switzerland, Michael Schumacher told me this anecdote: "When I go to Switzerland to get bread rolls, people just glance over once at the most, every now and then someone asks for an autograph, that's all. Later, these people might say at home: 'Guess who I saw today? But our family can live unmolested."



"Once I was out walking the dog and met a woman who was also out walking the dog. We got into a conversation, talked about this or that. And suddenly she said to me: 'And what do you do for a living?' She had no idea who I was. I thought that was marvellous."



The desire for peace and quiet was also the reason for numerous trips to the USA, where most people didn't know who Michael Schumacher was and where interest in Formula 1 was at a low ebb before the Netflix boom.



During one of these trips, friends spontaneously decided to take a NASCAR driving course. So Schumi and his mates joined a long queue. "After a while, we got fed up with waiting, so we left," the exceptional driver told me. When I asked why he hadn't told me who he was, Schumi said: "I didn't want to jump the queue, that wouldn't have been right." So we never saw Michael Schumacher in a NASCAR car.



Unbelievable, but true - nobody in the queue recognised the German.



I only know of two drivers who are talked about so often, even though they are not in our midst, and that applies to fans and experts alike: Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna.



Perhaps this is the most valuable sign of respect we can show such personalities - that we do not forget them.