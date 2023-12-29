Michael Schumacher: What characterised him as a racer

Pat Symonds is far from thinking about retiring. The now 70-year-old Englishman actually wanted to retire in 2022, but he simply enjoys his work as chief technician in Formula 1 too much.

The Formula 1 veteran Symonds, who joined the premier class in the early 1980s with Toleman (now Alpine), can boast something that most engineers have been denied: he has worked with three exceptional racing drivers, Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso. But Schumi has retained a special place in Symonds' heart.

When Michael Schumacher rose to become a winning driver and world champion at Benetton in 1994/1995, Pat Symonds was his race engineer. Pat elaborates: "The way engineers and drivers interact has always fascinated me, because you should be close without getting too close. I explain: you have to be so close to the driver that you can almost guess what the other person is thinking. When I worked with Michael Schumacher, for example, we reached this level - an understanding almost without words, it was almost like thought transfer."

"But, and this is very important for a race engineer, you always have to remember that you are working for a racing team, not a driver. The driver is just another employee of the team."

"Engineers are very logical people who want everything done in a very specific way and to a high level of quality. So they tend to prefer to work with drivers who think in a similar way. If, as a race engineer, you suddenly have to deal with a Latin temperament, for example, then it's not easy. Some drivers can be difficult. But a good race engineer is adaptable."



"I've had the privilege of working with above-average drivers, with some world champions and with others who were about to become world champions. But of all the drivers I've worked with in forty years of racing, Michael Schumacher is my favourite."



"We simply had a great connection with each other, both professionally and on a personal level. We grew together at Benetton."



"Michael was unrivalled in the way he paid attention to every detail. He perfected the basic idea of continuous improvement. No one before him has implemented this so consistently, and I have also internalised this. We really took care of the smallest details in order to gain a little more time. It was a dream to work with him in terms of his logic, his dedication, his work ethic, his intelligence and his ability to drive such a car insanely fast. It was always amazing."



"Michael was incredibly good with people. He's one of the nicest guys I've ever met in this sport. I think the most highly of him. His staff were really important to him, he knew everyone. If he lived in my neighbourhood, he would be my best friend."



"I've only seen two drivers who could rally a team behind them like one man - that was Michael Schumacher and Mark Webber. They just had this very special personality, they were liked by everyone, so the staff literally tore themselves apart to help them."



"That was also due to his tremendous inner drive. Michael threw himself into his work like no other. He was one of the first to arrive at the track in the morning and one of the last to leave at night. He loved being around the mechanics and was never afraid to get his hands dirty and help out."



"Michael was brilliant at reading a race, so to speak. To a certain extent, he was able to mentally detach himself from the pure driving and had reserves to think about the course of the race. This extra mental capacity sets a driver like him apart from his opponents. He also remembered everything."



Are we talking about a kind of photographic memory here? Symonds replied: "No, that's not what I mean. A person with a photographic memory can recall everything he has recorded, but that doesn't mean that he draws the right conclusions from this information. Michael had a lot of data at his disposal, he knew how to deal with this information, how to sort it - that's important, that's not so relevant - and then he drew the right conclusions about which direction to go in. Analysing is the important thing, not remembering."



"A person with a photographic memory will later be able to say that this table here is white and what the flowers on it looked like. Michael would explain to you why the table is white and why the flowers were chosen."



"When I worked with Ayrton Senna at Toleman, he definitely had a few deficits - in terms of fitness or detail work. He probably had more talent than Michael. And Fernando also had a few little things that needed ironing out. But Michael was incredibly good in every respect: his ability to work on his fitness, his understanding of the context or his ability to read a race - everything was just right. For me, that's why he's the best person I've ever worked with."