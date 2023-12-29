Jean Todt (ex-Ferrari): Touching words for Schumacher

The successes of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton before him, the charisma of the unforgotten Juan Manuel Fangio or Ayrton Senna, none of this changes anything for many Formula 1 fans - for them, Michael Schumacher is and remains the greatest and that's that.

It wasn't until 2017 that the FIA finally woke up from its slumber and erected a hall of fame for the best of the best racing drivers, a "Hall of Fame", as has been common practice in America for many decades for exceptional athletes.

For me, this resulted in one of the most meaningful images of motorsport ever. As numerous Formula 1 champions lined up for a group photo in the new FIA Hall of Fame, drivers such as Jackie Stewart, Mario Andretti, Nigel Mansell, Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso and Nico Rosberg, the shadow of a GP winner with a trophy loomed over them on the left.

This profile was unmistakable - Michael Schumacher.

Of course, Jean Todt, Michael Schumacher's long-time companion at Ferrari and President of the FIA from 2009 until the end of 2021, was also there in 2017.



The 77-year-old Frenchman was not always on good terms with him. Especially when it came to Michael Schumacher, the former rally co-driver was quick to react a little thin-skinned.



I can remember a scene when Michael Schumacher had to take a break after breaking his leg at Silverstone in 1999. During the Austrian GP, I dared to ask the then Ferrari race director Todt how often he was in contact with Michael Schumacher. The Frenchman snapped at me: "What do you think! Every day, of course. We are a family."



The highly intelligent Todt, moments before the French charm personified, had become snippy and hard as a rock in the blink of an eye, daggers shooting out of his eyes. Contempt had crept into his expression.



The small group of journalists looked down at the ground, a little embarrassed, and could not quite understand Todt's emotional outburst.



Especially when it comes to Schumacher, the Frenchman always shows disarming vulnerability. Like a few years ago, when he revealed that he had watched the Brazilian Grand Prix together with Michael Schumacher.



And at the opening of the "Hall of Fame", Todt said in Paris: "We miss Michael. He is fighting. This fight continues. Michael is a very special person, also for motorsport. He means a lot to me, he is my friend."



When asked about the most emotional moment at the side of the great racer, Todt looked back to Suzuka 2000, when Ferrari was able to celebrate a drivers' world champion for the first time since 1979 thanks to Schumi and Jody Scheckter.



Todt: "I said to Michael on the podium - Michael, our lives will never be the same again. That was the most powerful moment of my career, up there with him on the podium at Suzuka."



These days, ten years after Michael Schumacher's damned skiing accident, Jean Todt was interviewed by my colleague Fréderic Ferrat from the French sports newspaper L'Équipe. Fred also asked Todt about Michael Schumacher.



Jean Todt replied: "Michael is here, so I don't miss him. He is wonderfully surrounded by his wife and children. His life is different and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That's all there is to it."





