Not a bad time for the exit

In 2008, I had the honour of founding the SPEEEDWEEK brand for Dietrich Mateschitz's Media House. After 15 years, the time has now come to make room for the younger generation.

In a few weeks, a new exciting and varied motorsport season will begin with many new aspects, interesting constellations, attractive venues, partially changed regulations and many surprises.

At the same time as looking ahead to 2024, I am taking the opportunity to say goodbye to the readers of SPEEDWEEK.com. After a total of almost 45 years as editor-in-chief of Motorsport aktuell, then at the weekly magazine SPEEDWEEK and the subsequent concentration on the online portal SPEEDWEEK.com.

When I mention these figures, it becomes clear that I am approaching retirement age and that it is high time to realise my decision to retire from the day-to-day business, which has been delayed several times.

This decision was not difficult for me for several reasons. I am leaving behind a well-coordinated and close-knit team, from Ivo Schützbach to Vanessa Georgoulas, Nora Lantschner and Mathias Brunner, who is finally getting a new boss after 41 years. There is a unique network of experts from all over the world with expertise from every conceivable racing series, who accompanied me from MSa to the new project 15 years ago without any objections (and without any pay or fee increases).

Thanks to the youthful and tireless vigour of all our employees, we have made the online portal SPEEDWEEK.com the number 1 in this sector in German-speaking countries since November 2012. We report on more series than our competitors and also have one or two other unique selling points.

400 per cent growth in 4 years

For me personally, after my professional experience with traditional media such as print, radio and TV, it was exciting to once again explore an exciting new area with online and to learn the right lessons with the support of digital experts such as Christof Hinterplattner, Tina Bernold, Andreas Hanzl and Thomas Lang.

We clearly haven't done everything wrong and have grown from No. 3 to No. 1 in the DACH region within four years. During this period, we achieved 400 per cent growth in traffic; in 2022 alone, we increased our reach by 76 per cent while staying comfortably within budget.

Not a bad time to retire, especially as I have already postponed my retirement several times, am now approaching 70 and would like to stop as long as I am able to climb the stairs to the Media Centre without help. The expansion of the racing calendar to a hefty 22 Grand Prix for the first time has made my decision even easier.

We have made SPEEDWEEK.com accessible to users in other languages over the past year, but I'd be a bad charlatan if I were to boast of having made even the smallest contribution to this. I just let it happen - with the help of the AI and our trusted panel of experts.

For months, I've been working on my personal bucket list, which I want to put into practice step by step from 1 January 2024.

After 31 December 2023, I will no longer reliably bore or bother anyone with the latest news, columns and commentaries. From now on, some new ideas can be implemented by the relevant experts, the effectiveness of which will soon become apparent.

I still have a lot of unpublished interview passages, ideas and information for features and stories in my head, in my numerous notebooks and audio recordings, but now I'm definitely drawing a line under them.

For 51 years, I stood in the way of the working staff in the paddocks of this world and during this unsuspecting activity, I would sometimes pick up a trivial piece of news that could be skilfully turned into a news item using the journalistic stylistic device of exaggeration.

If occasionally a text was formulated halfway usefully, it was due to my excellent teachers such as Dieter Stappert, Yörn Pugmeister, Herbert Völker and Helmut Zwickl, from whose advice I benefited for decades.

They say that old age can be the best time of your life once you have overcome financial hardship and are in good health.

That's why I'm leaving without melancholy. I've only let a few people in on my plans because I didn't want any unnecessary fuss at the MotoGP finale in Valencia. At the moment, I don't know how many Grands Prix I will attend in the future, because I didn't miss them when no reporters were allowed in the paddock during the 2020 coronavirus season.

No race series missed

I have no idea how many motorbike GPs I've been to since 1972. I stopped counting at 300, more than 25 years ago. It will be 700 or 800, but that's as unimportant as a fly in the ointment.

I'm glad I've hardly missed a single race series. I've been everywhere: Formula 1, World Rally Championship, DTM, World Touring Car Championship, Indianapolis, European Touring Car Championship, Hill Climb, MotoGP, Motocross World Championship in four classes, Indoor Supercross, Indoor Cross, Six Days Enduro, Beach Enduro Le Touquet, Tourist Trophy, Trial World Championship, Speedway, Ice Speedway, Dirt Track, Short Track, Mile Race, Half Mile Race, TT Steeplechase.

I also took part in all the major cycling tours, from the Tour de France to the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de Suisse, because cycling has never let go of me since my active days. I cover 6000 to 9000 kilometres every year on my road bike, mountain bike or gravel bike and have sworn never to buy an e-bike in my life because I would never swap my 6.9 kg Pinarello Dogma and my 8.1 kg Ghost Hardtail MTB (World Cup Replica) for such a 20 kg monster.

I've kept a detailed record of how many precious bikes I've bought over the last 40 years, but I don't keep track of how many countries I've travelled to as a motorsport journalist and how many GP circuits I've seen.

You have to set the right priorities.

I covered a handful of Formula 1 GPs every year in my first few years as editor-in-chief at Motorsport aktuell. In 1982, for example, the Formula 1 GP took place in Rio in March, followed a week later by the motorbike GP in Buenos Aires. But back then there were not 22 or 24 Grand Prix per series per year, but ten to twelve, and I remember some motorbike GP years without an overseas event.

Sometimes I went to the Formula 1 GP in Hockenheim on Thursday and Friday and then flew late at night via Copenhagen to Jonköpping for the Anderstorp GP.

To be honest, when Formula 1 introduced refuelling stops and tyre stops 40 years ago and the pit lane and pit wall were closed to journalists, I reduced my F1 visits. Soon it was no longer possible to talk to the drivers in private.

Even the times when I sat down to dinner with Bernie Ecclestone and Katja Heim for four hours, as I did in January 1993 in Hockenheim, and the F1 zampano answered my every question about Formula 1 and the motorbike world championship (he was responsible for the motorbike GP calendar for the first time in 1992 with his new company Two Wheel Promotions), were over at some point.

The good Bernie wanted to know from me how he could attract more spectators to the motorbike GP in Hockenheim. Because in 1992 he had lost 1.5 million marks (approx. 1.1 million euros) there as a promoter.

Ecclestone founded TWP in the winter of 1991/1992 with share capital of 25,000 pounds and sold it to Dorna a year later for 52 million US dollars.

The worms pulled out of the nose

I have definitely met many unique personalities, for example far-sighted entrepreneurs such as Dietrich Mateschitz, Stefan Pierer and Dr Martin Viessmann. Plus many prominent racing drivers from Agostini, Read, Taveri and Redman to Lauda, Berger, Cecotto, Roberts, Sheene, Mamola, Spencer, Schwantz, Rainey, Lawson, Doohan, Thorpe, De Coster, Malherbe, Kinigadner, Rossi, Stoner, Marc Márquez to Lorenzo and the current generation with friendly guys like Bagnaia, Quartararo, Binder, Miller, Pol Espargaró and so on. Plus other sports stars from Michael Jordan to Jan Ullrich.

In the days of Agostini, Sheene and Roberts, sometimes only three or four journalists came to the Grand Prix; in Argentina in 1981, I was the only GP reporter from abroad. This led to a friendly relationship with a number of riders, including the German-speaking aces from Peter Öttl to Stefan Bradl and Sandro Cortese, to name but a few.

Some MotoGP technicians, team managers, mechanics, hospitality staff and lorry drivers have also become long-time companions that I have met time and again between Venezuela, South Africa, Australia and Hohenstein-Ernstthal.

I have spent years asking many team principals such as Jan Witteveen, Gigi Dall'Igna, Hervé Poncharal, Pit Beirer, Lin Jarvis, Paolo Ciabatti, Sito Pons, Aspar Martinez and Lucio Cecchinello questions. This also applies to Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta and other frequent interlocutors such as Luca Boscoscuro, the Kalex founders Alex-Baumgärtel and Klaus Hirsekorn or the successful Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola, who even answered my questions yesterday, 23 December.

Perhaps I will rummage through my memories until 31 December and write a few more profound texts that are overdue and should still be told.

This report has dragged on. I'm sorry, once again I didn't have time to be brief.

51 years of professional life, during which I never missed an aeroplane, cannot be squeezed into 20 lines.

I don't know whether I'll relapse as a reporter one day, but it can't be ruled out completely. Sometimes in the past I couldn't shake off the impression that I was born to pull the worms out of people's noses.

If I were 40 years old and had to say goodbye now, I might be overcome with melancholy. But I have postponed this point in time often enough, partly because my closest colleagues have either encouraged me to carry on or said that I would continue working for all eternity anyway.

Dear readers, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your loyalty and forbearance over the years. If I have sometimes succeeded in providing amusement, clarification, background information and a clear opinion, then I have not done everything wrong.

Happy holidays. Goodbye.

Yours, Günther Wiesinger