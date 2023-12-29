Driver of the year: This is what the team principal list looks like

Not only 19 of the 20 GP drivers have drawn up their personal top 10 drivers for the 2023 season. The team bosses have also voted - and at the top is Max Verstappen. You can find out who follows here.

Just in time for the end of the year, the Formula 1 drivers and team bosses are asked to draw up their personal top 10 drivers for the 2023 season and, as in previous years, most drivers (all except Lewis Hamilton) have submitted their personal best list. Among the team managers, representatives from all the racing teams took part in the vote.

Christian Horner voted for the world champion team Red Bull Racing, Toto Wolff for Mercedes, Fred Vasseur for Ferrari, Andrea Stella for McLaren and Mike Krack for Aston Martin. Bruno Famin (Alpine), James Vowles (Williams), Franz Tost (AlphaTauri), Alessandro Alunni Bravi (Alfa Romeo) and Günther Steiner (Haas) also voted.

The result is a list that differs from that of the drivers in eight out of ten places. Only that Max Verstappen is at the top, Carlos Sainz in 6th place and Sergio Pérez in 10th was identical on both lists. This year, Hamilton is in second place for the drivers, while Fernando Alonso is in third place for the team principals - he is only in third place for the drivers, while Lando Norris is in third place for the team principals.

The drivers see Norris in 4th place and Leclerc in 5th place, while Leclerc and Hamilton occupy 4th and 5th place in the team principal rankings. Sainz is followed by Oscar Piastri, Alex Albon and George Russell, ahead of Sergio Pérez in the Top 10. Among the drivers, Alex Albon, Oscar Piastri and Pierre Gasly occupy places 7 to 9.

Driver selection: Driver of the year

01 Max Verstappen (world championship rank 1)

02 Lewis Hamilton (3rd)

03 Fernando Alonso (4th)

04 Lando Norris (6th)

05. Charles Leclerc (5th)

06th Carlos Sainz (7th)

07th Alex Albon (13th)

08th Oscar Piastri (9th)

09th Pierre Gasly (11th)

10th Sergio Pérez (2nd)

Team Principal's Choice: Driver of the Year

01 Max Verstappen (1st in the world championship)

02 Fernando Alonso (4th)

03 Lando Norris (6th)

04 Charles Leclerc (5th)

05 Lewis Hamilton (3rd)

06 Carlos Sainz (7th)

07th Oscar Piastri (9th)

08 Alex Albon (13th)

09th George Russell (8th)

10th Sergio Pérez (2nd)