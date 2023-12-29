Michael Schumacher: Very important part of Formula 1

Ten years have passed since Michael Schumacher's terrible accident. Since then, it has been quiet around the seven-time world champion. But he has not been forgotten, as Johnny Herbert emphasises.

Since Michael Schumacher's fatal fall in the French ski resort of Méribel in 2013, in which he sustained serious head injuries, the former crowd favourite has not appeared in public. His family is protecting the privacy of the seven-time world champion and is not disclosing any details about his state of health.

However, the 91-time GP winner, who broke so many records and brought Ferrari its first drivers' world championship title since 1979, has not been forgotten. In an interview with "Grosvenor Sport", Johnny Herbert emphasised: "The drivers back then had a huge amount of respect for Michael, and the same applies to all drivers today."

"If you ask them who was the driver they looked up to and watched when they were growing up, a lot of them will say Michael. He was the one who inspired them to realise their dream of Formula 1," added the Briton.

The influence of Schumacher can still be felt in champion Max Verstappen: "Max is the best example of this. He has a very similar mentality because his father was Michael's team-mate in 1994. I think Jos has also tried to adopt a lot of what Michael was like as a driver and a person."

"He was a very important part of Formula 1 at the time and people may have thought it was a boring period for the sport when he was dominating, especially when he was at Ferrari. But that just shows the true fighting spirit and dominance that Michael had at that time," enthused the 59-year-old.

Schumacher is also sorely missed in the paddock. "There has been a huge gap since Schumacher's accident," emphasised Herbert. "The accident was a big shock for everyone. He was an integral part of the paddock for so long and won all those victories and championships."

