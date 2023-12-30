Honours for Christian Horner and Ron Dennis

King Charles III's New Year's honours list also includes two well-known names in the Formula 1 circus: Former McLaren team boss Ron Dennis was knighted, and Christian Horner was also honoured.

Every year, the British Royal Family honours those individuals who have made an outstanding contribution through their activities, and this year there are two prominent representatives from the Formula 1 world who are among the lucky ones whose deeds are being recognised.

On the one hand, the long-serving McLaren team principal will be knighted for his services to the industry and his charitable activities. On the other hand, Christian Horner will be named "Commander of the British Empire" after the exceptionally successful 2023 season.

He receives this honour for his services to motorsport. The "Most Excellent Order of the British Empire" is the youngest of the British orders of knighthood and is awarded in five levels: from the lowest (Member of the British Empire, MBE), through the "Officer of the British Empire" (OBE) and the "Commander of the British Empire" (CBE) to the "Knight Commander" (or "Dame Commander") and the "Knight Grand Cross" (or "Dame Grand Cross"). Only the last two categories are equivalent to elevation to the peerage and the recipients may henceforth call themselves "Sir" or "Dame".

Dennis had previously been appointed CBE; the now 76-year-old was responsible for the McLaren team as team principal for more than 30 years until he retired from the Formula 1 World Championship in 2017 to devote himself to other business activities and charity projects.

Horner had already been honoured with the title of "Officer of the British Empire" in 2013, when the 50-year-old celebrated Sebastian Vettel's title successes. This year, thanks to Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrated its second consecutive title in the constructors' championship and sixth overall, as well as its third consecutive drivers' world championship title. The team from Milton Keynes won 21 of the 22 races of the season and, with champion Verstappen and Sergio Pérez, took first and second place respectively in the championship standings for GP stars.

Horner was delighted: "It's a great privilege to lead and work with such a phenomenal team as Red Bull Racing and also to work in an industry that contributes so much to the British economy. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved with Red Bull in Formula 1 and in the wider high-tech arena and I am very honoured to be recognised for this achievement."