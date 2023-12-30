Fernando Alonso: "That was an incredible season"
Fernando Alonso will not forget the 20th year of his Formula 1 career in a hurry. The two-time champion made it onto the podium with the Aston Martin team in the first three races of the year. Five more podium finishes followed over the course of the year. The 42-year-old finished third a total of five times and came even closer to victory as runner-up on three occasions.
Even the team from Silverstone and their driving force from Asturias had not expected this, as Alonso admits in his season review on the team website. "It's been an incredible season and twelve months or even ten months ago, when we first presented the car to the public, we didn't expect to do so well."
"From a driver's perspective, it's been a pure joy to experience the determination and focus on performance that the Aston Martin team has. The AMR23 was fast right from the start, but this sport is very demanding and it's a very competitive environment to be in. That's why we had to constantly develop the car and focus on performance," says the 32-time GP winner.
"It was also a very intense season," adds Alonso, proudly explaining: "There were moments during pre-season testing when I thought it was too good to be true. And then the first race came and we were as good as the tests had suggested. That's why I then had the feeling that we, the team and I, had the chance to achieve something big together. It was magical."
