Heart attack: motorsport world mourns the death of Gil de Ferran

Indy 500 winner, two-time CART champion and former BAR Honda and McLaren sporting director Gil de Ferran has died at the age of 56. The Brazilian suffered a heart attack.

Gil de Ferran passed away yesterday, Friday 29 December. The Paris-born Brazilian suffered a heart attack and could not be revived, as reported by the Associated Press news agency.

The Indy 500 winner and two-time CART champion, who as an active racing driver undertook test drives with Williams and Arrows and later also worked as sports director of BAR-Honda and McLaren in Formula 1, was only 56 years old.

The McLaren team issued a statement in response to the unexpected death of the former racing driver, who had recently returned to Woking in a consultancy role. "Everyone at McLaren Racing has been shocked and deeply saddened by the news of the death of a beloved member of our McLaren family. We extend our deepest condolences to Gil de Ferran's family, friends and loved ones," said the traditional racing team.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said on X (formerly Twitter): "I am shocked and saddened by the loss of our great friend and team-mate. I have raced with Gil all over the world and seen him win some of the greatest races. He was a great friend for more than 20 years and will be greatly missed and never forgotten. My deepest condolences to his family. Rest in peace, Gil. The next victory is for you!"

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has also released a statement. It reads: "I am very shocked and deeply saddened by the news that we have lost Gil de Ferran. He was an incredible person and a true champion and we will all miss him very much. Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time."