Sebastian Vettel on Schumi: "I miss my friend"

Once he was Sebastian Vettel's idol, then he became a friend: Michael Schumacher and his momentous accident are often on the Heppenheim native's mind, as he recounts.

The terrible skiing accident that Michael Schumacher suffered in the Méribel ski resort in France is still an issue ten years after the accident. The seven-time world champion suffered serious head injuries at the time and has not appeared in public since.

Only his closest family and friends know exactly how he is doing. The exceptional skier's privacy is protected by his family. Sebastian Vettel, who first admired Schumacher before he became a friend, can also count himself among his circle of friends.

"It is still very, very difficult - I don't want to say to accept it - but to accept that he continues to fight and that he is not doing well. I wish him all the best, of course. It is still very often a topic and I sometimes think about it quietly, sometimes a lot," explains the man from Heppenheim in an interview with RTL.

And Vettel reveals: "When he heard about the momentous accident, he thought about his last conversation with Schumacher. "The first thoughts were, of course, during the last conversation we had together. I told him that I was going to be a father and what was in store for us," recalls the four-time Formula 1 champion.

"I simply miss my friend. He would have been so important in the last few years. I would have had so many questions and he could certainly have provided so many answers or inspiration," Vettel is certain.