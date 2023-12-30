Max Verstappen: Which World Championship title win was the best?

This year, Max Verstappen won the world championship title for the third time in a row. The Dutchman from the Red Bull Racing Team recently compared the three most successful Formula 1 years of his career to date.

After Max Verstappen secured his first world championship title after ten victories in the final round of the 2021 season, the Red Bull Racing star immediately set about claiming the next triumph. Verstappen did everything right and secured the title crown again in 2022, this time he even managed to finish 15 of the 22 races in first place, plus two sprint victories.

But the ambitious Dutchman did not stop there. This year he went one better and won 19 of 22 Grands Prix and four of the six mini-races that took place on Saturday afternoon. He finished second on the podium twice more. Only in Singapore did he have to settle for fifth place.

The race on the street circuit was also the only world championship race to produce a winner from a racing team other than the Red Bull Racing Team, with Ferrari star Carlos Sainz. In Saudi Arabia and Baku, it was Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Pérez who took victory. The Mexican finished the championship in second place, but scored less than half as many points as his team-mate.

When asked about the three title wins, Verstappen dared to make a comparison. And he explained: "People always talk about the last race in the 2021 season, but I think you win the world championship throughout the season, right?"

There was no ordinary title triumph for Verstappen in 2022 either, because in Japan it was initially unclear how many points would be awarded in the weather-determined race. It therefore took a while before it was clear that the Dutchman had successfully defended his title. "It took us a few minutes to find out whether I had won the title."

"But these things don't matter to me," says the exceptional driver, who has won 54 races and finished on the podium in 98 GPs in his nine years as a regular Formula 1 driver. "I look at my performance after every race, and I don't just look at the race itself, but also at how we set up the race and what I did off the track."

"That's why I think this year has certainly been the best in terms of performance. The first title was the most emotional, and winning the title in the middle... well, that's now the title in the middle," added the three-time champion in his usual matter-of-fact manner.

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island