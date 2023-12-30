Günther Steiner admits: "I was surprised"
With this year's car, the Haas team actually wanted to follow a development path in which several updates would ensure steady progress. However, the engineers at the US racing team were soon at their wit's end and the potential for improvement was limited. As a result, the original plan was scrapped and a comprehensive update was developed and brought to the track for the race in Austin.
"I was surprised, because the problem was that we didn't find any performance in the further development," explained Team Principal Günther Steiner, and emphasised: "It's not that we couldn't or didn't want to bring any updates. We didn't bring them, because it simply makes no sense to bring further developments to the car that you know won't make it any faster."
"It was really a surprise that we weren't able to make any progress in the wind tunnel," added the South Tyrolean. The course change that was implemented with the update in Austin also failed to fulfil the high expectations. Although Kevin Magnussen favoured the new version, Nico Hülkenberg switched back to the old version.
However, Steiner did not want to overemphasise the fact that the drivers reacted so differently to the changes: "They are both very direct and I like that. And there are no discussions about next year either, because you start from scratch again and have to put a car on the wheels that is faster and that the drivers like better."
