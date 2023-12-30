Günther Steiner admits: "I was surprised"

This year, the Haas team pinned all its hopes on a comprehensive update, but it failed to live up to expectations. The US team finished the season in last place in the constructors' championship.

With this year's car, the Haas team actually wanted to follow a development path in which several updates would ensure steady progress. However, the engineers at the US racing team were soon at their wit's end and the potential for improvement was limited. As a result, the original plan was scrapped and a comprehensive update was developed and brought to the track for the race in Austin.

"I was surprised, because the problem was that we didn't find any performance in the further development," explained Team Principal Günther Steiner, and emphasised: "It's not that we couldn't or didn't want to bring any updates. We didn't bring them, because it simply makes no sense to bring further developments to the car that you know won't make it any faster."

"It was really a surprise that we weren't able to make any progress in the wind tunnel," added the South Tyrolean. The course change that was implemented with the update in Austin also failed to fulfil the high expectations. Although Kevin Magnussen favoured the new version, Nico Hülkenberg switched back to the old version.

However, Steiner did not want to overemphasise the fact that the drivers reacted so differently to the changes: "They are both very direct and I like that. And there are no discussions about next year either, because you start from scratch again and have to put a car on the wheels that is faster and that the drivers like better."

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island