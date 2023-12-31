The X-Files of Formula 1: Coincidence or destiny?

A gloomy prediction

Nanou van Melderen, then girlfriend of racing driver François Cevert, was convinced that a fortune teller had predicted that her path would cross that of François. In 1966, she went back to the woman to find out more. The fortune teller said (without realising it was Cevert) that her friend would be very successful in his profession, but that this success would divide them.

François was sceptical and went to see the woman himself. She did not know that he was Nanou's boyfriend, she did not know that he was a racing driver. She repeated that he would find much success in his work, but would not live to see his 30th birthday. Cevert smiled away the gloomy prediction. He was killed in an accident during practice for the 1973 US Grand Prix at Watkins Glen. At the age of 29.

We see double twice

30 drivers started the 1959 British GP weekend at Aintree near Liverpool. And four drivers in the field were called Taylor: Henry Taylor (eleventh with his Cooper), Mike Taylor (also Cooper, retired), Dennis Taylor (Lotus, did not qualify) and Trevor Taylor (Cooper, also did not qualify). Strangely, none of them were related to the others. And they were all contesting their first GP weekend as part of a Formula 1 World Championship race!

Curiously, there were six drivers with the name Taylor in the Formula 1 World Championship in the 1950s and 1960s - Michael Taylor (deceased in 2017), Henry Taylor (deceased in 2013), John Taylor (killed in an accident in 1966), Dennis Taylor and Trevor Taylor, the most successful of the four, who finished tenth in the 1962 World Championship and died in 2010. Dennis Taylor was killed in a Formula Junior race in Monaco in 1962. The F1 statistics also include the American Bill Taylor, who competed in the 1952 Indy 500, which was part of the Formula 1 World Championship at the time and died in 2004.

Crash into the Monaco harbour basin

Fortunately, only two drivers have crashed into the harbour basin at the traditional Monaco GP over the years: The Italian Alberto Ascari in 1955 and the Australian Paul Hawkins in 1965, both of whom survived the crash with relatively minor injuries. Both later died on 26 May - Ferrari star Ascari during test drives four days after the Monaco accident, Hawkins during a sports car race at Oulton Park four years after the Monaco accident.



Father and son

Antonio and Alberto Ascari, father and son: both Italians died on a 26th, both were 36 years old. Both were killed four days after a serious accident, both had previously achieved 13 GP victories. Both left behind a wife and two children. Both died at the exit of fast left-hand bends. The curiosities were not enough: Ascari feared the number 13 like the devil. The Italian never got into a racing car on the 13th. Ascari's car that crashed in Monaco was number 26, which corresponds twice to the unlucky 13. However, the story that 13,000 lire were found in Ascari's pockets after the fatal accident is fictitious.



Alberto Ascari displayed some absurd superstitions. His long-time friend Gigi Villoresi said: "When we were travelling and a black cat crossed the road, Alberto would turn back on the spot. Never in his life would he have travelled further along that road. That happened to me several times on his side. He only changed his mind if a second black cat came from the left. But let's be honest: what are the chances of something like that happening? So we just took detours."



Ascari, deathly courageous at the wheel, was a rabbit's foot as a pedestrian: before crossing a road, he looked left, then right, then left again, then right again. You can't get more overcautious than that. And Ascari was a number fetishist. On days with numbers relating to the anniversary of his father's death, he sometimes didn't enter races.



Jackie Stewart, Mr Regularity

The Scotsman Jackie Stewart was Formula 1 World Champion three times - in 1969, 1971 and 1973. Each time he held his title for exactly the same length of time, 392 days.



Compensatory justice

Shortly after the start of the 2012 Belgian GP, Lotus driver Romain Grosjean caused a crash that took Fernando Alonso, Sergio Pérez and Lewis Hamilton out of the race. A week later, Grosjean from Geneva had to sit out the Italian Grand Prix as punishment. And who stood on the podium? Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Pérez and Fernando Alonso!



Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button

Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button have more in common than just being British. Both won their first world championship title in Interlagos (Brazil). Fifth place was enough for both of them. Both drivers were travelling with Mercedes power. Both race cars carried the starting number 22.



Teo Fabi: The front is not the front

Italian Teo Fabi holds a strange Formula 1 record: he is the only driver to have won more than one pole position in Grand Prix racing, but never led a lap! At the Nürburgring in 1985, he put his Toleman-Hart on pole, but burnt his clutch at the start. At the Österreichring (now the Red Bull Ring) and in Monza, he again put the BMW-fuelled car, now called Benetton, on pole. In Styria, he immediately fell behind Gerhard Berger. Teo fought his way back into the lead, but before he could cross the finish line, Berger had fuelled his way back to the front. In Monza, Fabi couldn't even start the race from pole because his car let him down during the warm-up lap.



Strangely connected

Strange but true: Australian Alan Jones won in Argentina in 1980, when Alain Prost drove his first Grand Prix (and finished sixth). Alain Prost won in Adelaide (Australia) in 1986, the last time Jones competed in Formula 1. Prost won in Rio in 1984, when Ayrton Senna contested his first Grand Prix (for Toleman, Senna retired), and Senna won in Australia in 1993, when Prost drove his last Grand Prix. All good things come in threes: Michael Schumacher triumphed in Australia in 2000 in Jenson Button's first Grand Prix. And Button was first in Schumi's farewell GP in Brazil in 2012.



A special gift

Only two Formula 1 drivers have won a world championship race on their birthday: James Hunt (McLaren) at Zandvoort in 1976, when the Englishman turned 29. And Jean Alesi (Ferrari) in Montreal in 1995, on his 31st birthday.



1, 2 and 3

At the 2013 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Kimi Räikkönen, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel finished in the top three. What's strange about that? Their world championship titles - Kimi was world champion once at the time, Alonso twice and Vettel three times.



The missing diamond

Diamonds are hard to beat when it comes to glamour, and so a cooperation between the diamond specialists at Steinmetz and the luxury brand Jaguar was an obvious choice in 2004 - the whole campaign was part of the advertising drumbeat for the hit film "Ocean's Twelve", a rogue comedy with George Clooney that is still worth seeing today. What followed was also Hollywood-worthy.



In any case, Steinmetz thought it was a clever idea to put a supposedly real diamond on the nose of the Jaguar R5. The project was presented in the presence of the racing drivers and supermodel Bridget Hall. Austrian Christian Klien placed the car in the guard rails at the Loews hairpin bend on the first lap of the Monaco GP. The quarter-million-pound stone vanished into thin air in the confusion. Naturally, the Monaco Automobile Club forbade any suggestion that one of the marshals had found a nice Christmas present for his wife.



In 2021, former Jaguar driver Mark Webber solved the case: "The alleged gemstone in the Jaguar's nose was only worth a few dollars."



Mystery in Singapore

A few years ago, it was claimed in all seriousness that power cables in the Singapore underground generated such a powerful magnetic field that the racing cars were affected. The alleged proof was that the gearbox of some cars shifted into neutral as if by magic, and that Felipe Massa's car was paralysed by the underground in 2015.



Only one thing is true about the whole story - on the first Singapore GP weekend in 2008, some Formula 1 cars did indeed react to the strong magnetic fields, such as Mark Webber's Red Bull Racing car. Since then, the racing teams have been protecting certain parts of their cars against electromagnetic interference with special shielding.



However, the Williams engineer at the time, Rob Smedley, told me about Felipe Massa's retirement: "The underground had absolutely nothing to do with Felipe's retirement. He simply had a gearbox problem." Former Formula 1 driver Martin Brundle has the final word on the underground story: "It's a pure fantasy."