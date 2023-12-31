Mika Häkkinen: What sets Max Verstappen apart

There has never been such dominance in the premier class: We have seen 22 world championship rounds, and the Red Bull Racing team has been able to celebrate 21 times. Max Verstappen successfully defended his title with 19 wins this season and became world champion for the third time in a row. This has given another F1 world champion food for thought.

Mika Häkkinen, who competed in 161 races from Phoenix 1991 to Suzuka 2001, won 20 times and was Formula 1 champion in 1998 and 1999 with McLaren-Mercedes, explains as Unibet ambassador what makes Max Verstappen so special.

For the Finnish champion, Formula 1 success is based on consistency. "I know from my own experience how important consistency is, and we've seen it time and time again in the premier class. Let's say a driver spends three or four years with the same team. Let's also say that this driver continues to show fantastic speed and is able to communicate with his engineers at the highest level. If we also have stable regulations, the technicians can perfectly tailor the car to the driver's needs. The end result is what we are currently experiencing with Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing."

"Everything fits together perfectly: A top team with top people, plus precise statements from an outstanding driver, that leads to a car that is tailor-made for Max. I don't see any weaknesses: engine, brakes, power transmission, adaptability to different racetracks, aerodynamic efficiency, the ability to get the car into the perfect working window for the tyres and stay there - RBR and Verstappen have reached a level that even his team-mate Sergio Pérez can no longer match."

"But all the elements have to be right. I know drivers who come to a test on the first day in a moderate mood, on the second day they are at speed, but on the third they are unfortunately already tired and on the fourth they would prefer to drive home. Engineers don't learn what the driver needs from their car, they learn too little about their car, and that leads to inconsistent development and delayed problem solving."



"I don't see any of that with Verstappen and Red Bull Racing. Everyone knows how exhausting the 2023 programme has been, but Max hardly seems to mind all this pressure. You have to have an extremely high level of concentration to achieve these results at such a level, time and time again. And it's not enough to have an above-average team and good people - you need that little bit extra from the driver."



"There is another important point. Apart from pre-season preparation, we hardly have any testing in Formula 1 any more. Drivers used to test all the time, but now it's maybe four to six days per driver, depending on the programme. This makes the work in the race simulator all the more important, and it depends on how seriously a driver takes it."



A key moment in Max Verstappen's season from Mika Häkkinen's perspective: "I think back to the GP weekend in Miami. Max didn't qualify as well as usual, he was ninth. And then he drove everything into the ground in the race, including Pérez, who had started from the best grid position. He wiped out Sergio's self-confidence."