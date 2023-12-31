Vettel, Clark, Schumacher: The best catch-ups

Applause for Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez: The Mexican started the Australian Grand Prix in spring 2023 in 20th place and ended up fifth - 15 places gained. He fluffed in qualifying, but shone in the race.

The performances of Lance Stroll in Las Vegas (14 places gained, fifth) and Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia (13 places gained, second) were similarly strong.

This is not a personal record for Verstappen, as the Dutchman even finished second from 20th on the grid in Sochi 2021.

Hats off to these performances, but things used to go much better when the starting fields were larger and the retirement rate was higher. GP fans are constantly amazed by the breathtaking catch-ups of the world's best racing drivers.

We will leave the Indy 500 aside for a moment in the following figures. Although the spectacle in the USA was part of the Formula 1 World Championship in the 1950s, it was never a genuine US Grand Prix, and GP racers rarely strayed into the noodle pot of Indiana.



Hence: At the British WRC race in Silverstone in 1954, the Argentinian Roberto Mieres started the race from 32nd on the grid in his Maserati and finished sixth - 26 places gained!



In the same race, his compatriot Onofre Marimón (also in a Maserati) finished on the podium from 28th on the grid: 3rd place, 25 places gained!



A few more remarkable performances, without any claim to completeness:



23 places gained

Nelson Piquet (BR) in Mexico 1987: From 25th to 2nd place



22 places won

Ronnie Peterson (S) in USA 1972: From 26 to 4

Nigel Mansell (GB) in France 1989: From 24 to 2

Christian Danner (D) in USA 1989: From 26 to 4

Michael Schumacher (D) in Italy 1992: From 25 to 3



21 places gained

Emerson Fittipaldi (BR) in USA 1980: From 24 to 4

Carlos Reutemann (RA) in Italy 1980: From 24 to 3

John Watson (GB) in USA 1983: From 22 to 1

Niki Lauda (A) in USA 1983: From 23 to 2



20 places gained

Keke Rosberg (FIN) in Europe 1985: From 23 to 3

Jenson Button (GB) in Canada 2011: From 21 to 1

Sebastian Vettel (D) in Abu Dhabi 2012: From 23 to 3



At the 1983 US Grand Prix in Long Beach, McLaren driver John Watson achieved the feat of winning from 22nd on the grid! Nobody would have bet a single cent on McLaren after qualifying. Watson's team-mate Niki Lauda finished second from 23rd place ...



Other winners from far behind:



Rubens Barrichello won in Hockenheim 2000 from 18th on the grid, John Watson (him again!) in Detroit 1982 from 17th, as did Kimi Räikkönen in Suzuka 2005.



Jackie Stewart won from 16th on the grid at Kyalami in 1973 and Michael Schumacher at Spa-Francorchamps in 1995.



Perhaps the most impressive race to catch up of all did not have a happy ending: Clark set off from pole position at Monza in 1967 and led easily, but then had to pit due to a flat tyre. Changing the tyre cost him a lap. The Scot returned to the track in 16th place. Clark burnt one lap record after another into the tarmac, made up one lap (!) and went into the final lap as the leader. He then ran out of petrol shortly before the chequered flag fell and, with his engine stuttering, finished third behind John Surtess and Jack Brabham.



The Tifosi celebrated Jim Clark as if he had won the Monza GP in a Ferrari.



