10 ugly cars: only the designer loved them

As we all know, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But in Formula 1, there are racing cars that, in terms of elegance, could probably only trigger feelings of happiness in their designers. Without claiming to be exhaustive, we take a look back at ten ugly Grand Prix cars - some are pure disasters in terms of aesthetics and results, while others have become cult favourites.

1971: March 711

If the Lotus 72 was the beauty of the early 1970s, then the March 711 was the beast. The racing car from the pen of Frank Costin astounded the experts with a front wing that was soon mocked as a tea table. However, unsightly does not mean unsuccessful: March finished second in the world championship behind Jackie Stewart thanks to the brilliant Ronnie Peterson!

1971: Brabham BT34

Brabham, a resounding name in GP sport, founded by Sir Jack Brabham. Designer Ron Tauranac wanted to create something completely new for the 1971 GP season and got off on the wrong foot: the BT34 model, with which world champion Graham Hill and others struggled, soon lost its nickname "lobster claw", and some also thought the car looked like a walrus. The radiators on the side and a wing positioned far too high in between were not necessarily a model of aerodynamic efficiency, not to mention aesthetics. The green and yellow paintwork was no help.

1972: Eifelland-March 721

Caravan manufacturer Günther Hennerici was convinced that more could be got out of a March 721. He hired star designer Luigi Colani to give the English racing car a new look. The result was bold and futuristic and not inelegant - but unfortunately completely unsuitable for Formula 1. The Cosworth engine could not breathe under the tightly tailored bodywork, and the chassis and panelling went together too well, like oil and water.

1972: Ferrari 312 B3

The first Ferrari 312 B3 became known as the "spazzaneve" (snow plough) - due to its strange, shovel-shaped nose. The car served as a test vehicle for technician Mauro Forghieri and was never used in the Formula 1 World Championship. It laid the foundations for the Ferrari in which Niki Lauda and Clay Regazzoni returned to victory lane in 1974. The snow plough is now in the Ferrari Museum and can be admired from time to time at events with historic racing cars, as in our photo at Goodwood.



1976: Ligier JS5

The motto "faster, higher, further" was a little misunderstood here: The air intake on the 1976 Ligier was felt to be arranged on the second floor, and the British immediately gave the French racer the nickname "tea kettle". The airbox appeared huge above the low body of Jacques Laffite's car. Over the course of the season, the regulations were changed and the high air intake disappeared into the cabinet of curiosities.



1979: Arrows A2

With the A2 model, Tony Southgate and Dave Wass wanted to build a wing car that did without wings. The engine and gearbox were installed in the chassis at an angle of four degrees in order to generate even more downforce through the floor of the car. The concept never worked, the car was aerodynamically too unstable. Although the racer built up considerable downforce, the handling was described by Jochen Mass and Riccardo Patrese as atrocious. Arrows put the car to one side during the season, took the old A1B out of the garage and brought the A3 onto the track earlier than planned.



1979: Ensign N179

Oops, what's going on here? Had Ensign's head of engineering John Baldwin and chief designer Shahab Ahmed perhaps forgotten that a racing car also needs radiators? The arrangement on the nose of the car seemed like a makeshift solution, and drivers like Derek Daly were cooked al dente in the cockpit. In the course of the season, a modified car with a classic radiator arrangement was put on the track.



1996: Ferrari F310

Michael Schumacher drove the Ferrari F310 to his first victory in red in Barcelona in 1996. The racer with the strange side air intakes was certainly not the most elegant car ever to leave the hallowed halls of Maranello. But Ferrari finished second in the constructors' championship.



2004: Williams FW26

Sad news on 1 November 2021: Italian aerodynamicist Antonio Terzi died in a car accident. Terzi became best known for her work on the Williams FW26: sabre-toothed tiger, walrus, hammerhead shark - the unusual nose shape led to numerous nicknames for the 2004 race car of the traditional English team. Ultimately, this daring work cost Terzi his job at the traditional British racing team, as the theoretical advantages of the nose in terms of getting a lot of air under the car were never confirmed in practice. Before the Hungarian GP, Juan Pablo Montoya and Ralf Schumacher's car was fitted with a conventional nose, and Mrs Terzi had to clear her drawing board.



2014: Caterham CT05

A loophole in the regulations regarding the nose of the car allowed the engineers to come up with some strangely shaped outgrowths - most fans were gagging. There was talk of coatis, dolphins and forms of electrically powered aids that are mainly used in the bedroom. A sad example of this paragon of ugliness was Mark Smith and Lewis Butler's Caterham CT05 model, which looked a bit like someone had built a GP racer out of Lego bricks while high on drugs. Not a single championship point was scored with this car.



