Christian Horner: What he says about the 2024 opponents

Red Bull Racing's 2023 Formula 1 season came darn close to perfection: 22 world championship races, 21 victories for RBR, Constructors' Cup won for the sixth time, seventh drivers' world championship title, with Max Verstappen becoming world champion for the third time in a row.

One of the pillars of Red Bull Racing's success: Christian Horner. The 50-year-old Englishman has been in charge of the Red Bull Racing team since January 2005 and is currently the longest-serving Formula 1 team principal.

Sometimes Christian Horner has to pinch himself to realise what RBR has achieved over the years: In 369 outings, 95 pole positions, 113 victories, 28 double victories, 264 podium finishes 95 best race laps - no other GP racing team has achieved this in such a short space of time. Speaking to my colleague Craig Slater from Sky Sport News, Horner says with humility: "We've had a terrific year, but I don't see any complacency in the team."

"We are working under stable regulations and have utilised the possibilities for development in 2023 more than our opponents. So we have to assume that we will face more headwinds in 2024. We expect a very strong performance from Ferrari, Mercedes and perhaps Aston Martin too."



"We also saw the impressive progress that McLaren made in the second half of the 2023 season. They were our toughest rivals on several occasions. With Lando Norris and an Oscar Piastri who drove extremely well in his first GP season, they too can be among the front runners in the coming season."



Horner deflects the pressure to succeed: "Ferrari is not just a GP team, Ferrari is the Italian national team. This creates great expectations and the media in Italy are absolutely brutal, not even the smallest detail escapes them. I think team boss Fred Vasseur is extremely competent, a racer through and through, but Ferrari is an enormous organisation. The Tifosi expect victories in 2024."



Horner admits that the 2023 season with its 22 races has exhausted all the employees, and 2024 will be at least as exhausting with 24 world championship races. "It's never easy to leave your family and go travelling. 2023 was tough, 2024 will be even tougher. That's why it's important to value your time at home. You have to be able to put your mobile phone to one side. And I've made it my duty: whenever possible, I'm at home on Sunday night after a Grand Prix and drive the kids to school on Monday morning."





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island