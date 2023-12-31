Team names: Well-intentioned, the opposite of good

Just about every Formula 1 fan knows that the famous Grand Prix racing team is named after the great Enzo Ferrari. We also have Haas, after the American machine tool manufacturer Gene Haas (which is somewhat less well known), and Williams, after racing team founder Sir Frank Williams, even though the team is no longer family-owned. Bruce McLaren laid the foundations for today's Papaya racers driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Mercédès Jellinek, daughter of entrepreneur Emil Jellinek, is the reason why the Silver Arrows are now called Mercedes.

But that's not all: the Renault engine in the rear of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon's Alpine racers can be traced back to the French brothers Louis, Marcel and Fernand. Sauber owes its name to founder Peter Sauber, even though the racing team is secretly owned by Alfa Romeo Racing until the end of 2023 - Alfa, by the way, has been the abbreviation for "Società Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili" (i.e. Lombardy Automobile Company) since 1910; Romeo was added in December 1915 when Nicola Romeo's armaments company took over the reins of the young company.

The Aston Martin brand was founded in the Aston hill climb and the car dealer Lionel Martin. Red Bull partner Honda was founded by Soichiro Honda.

We have found ten former teams for you that had much more unusual names and which might make one or two Formula 1 fans say to themselves - well-intentioned is sometimes the opposite of good.

Arrows (1978-2002)

Although the racing cars were supposed to be as fast as an arrow, the name Arrows had nothing to do with arrows. Rather, specialists from the US American Shadow racing team split off to do their own thing. The name of the team was then made up of the initials of the founders - Franco Ambrosio (A), Alan Rees (R), Jackie Oliver (O), Dave Wass (W) and Tony Southgate (S). The missing R was added for the sake of aesthetics.



Lyncar (1974/1975)

The wives of company founders Martin Slater and Graham Coaker were called Lyn and Carol - and that was the team name! It was pretty, but didn't make the racing car any faster.



Maki (1974)

An abbreviation of company founder Masao Ono and designer Kenji Mimura. The tank called the F101A was as heavy as it looked - the car was said to be 150 kilos overweight. The brave Ganley described it as the worst racing car he had ever driven in his entire career. The Japanese brought an improved car to the track, which was prettier to look at but hardly any faster.



Life (1990)

The name of the Italian racing team is based on the businessman Ernesto Vito, his name as a variation of Vita (life), translated into English as Life. The team's appearances had more of an air of creeping death.



Alta (1950-1952)

An amalgamation of TA by company founder Geoffrey Taylor, who was looking for a suitable beginning. He finally chose AL from aluminium engine block.



March (1970-1993)

A spiritual forerunner of Arrows, as March also combined the initial letters of names: M for future FIA President Max Mosley, AR for Alan Rees (aha, a repeat offender!), C for Graham Coaker and H for Robin Herd.



Token (1974)

The TO came from Greek shipbroker Tony Vlassopulos, the KEN from Ken Grob, a ship insurer. Judging by the performances, the car should really have been called Noken.



Zakspeed (1985-1989)

A fusion of the words Erich Zakowski and speed. The commitment of the Germans with their own turbo engine was extremely admirable, the later engine partner Yamaha unfortunately failed all along the line.



LDS (1962-1968)

The initials of the South African racing driver and racing car builder Louis Douglas Serrurier. His chassis were based on inspiration from Cooper or Brabham, to put it politely, and he used Alfa Romeo and Repco engines as power sources.



Kojima (1976/1977)

Matsuhisa Kojima was a former motocross racer, but you'll never guess how the Japanese man became so rich that he was able to set up his own racing car company - as an importer of bananas!



That gives us a nice segue: The editors of SPEEDWEEK.com wish you a happy new year and a healthy, happy 2024.



