Timo Glock: Fond memories of Schumacher

Former GP driver Timo Glock is one of the racing drivers who also spent a lot of time with Michael Schumacher off the track. The German recently shared some memories of his role model.

Since Michael Schumacher suffered his momentous fall while skiing in France on 29 December 2013, in which he sustained serious head injuries, he has been recovering away from the public eye and surrounded by his family. No information about the seven-time world champion's state of health has been made public.

Nevertheless, there is a lot of talk about the 54-year-old. Timo Glock also recently spoke about his great role model on "LuckyBlock". He explained: "For me, Micheal Schumacher is the best driver of all time. He was my hero. There are different icons of Formula 1 from different eras - we had Ayrton Senna and then Michael came along and changed the game. For me, he's a hero and he was so influential when I was growing up."

The 41-year-old former GP star remembers one characteristic of Schumacher in particular: "I spent a lot of time away from the track with Michael and it didn't matter what we did. He was always so precise and straightforward. He did everything 100 per cent, whether he was on a mountain bike or jumping out of a plane! He was outstanding in all areas."

Glock is certain: "I think Michael would have supported his son Mick in his career and shown him the F1 circuits. He was and still is a great supporter of his children, and he is still a great ambassador for the sport."