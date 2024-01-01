10 things we are looking forward to in 2024

1st Formula 1: Magic Max Verstappen

His winning streak at Red Bull Racing was uncanny, almost boring? That's one way of looking at it. The other: How often do you get the chance to watch a talent of the century at the peak of his art? 19 out of a possible 22 wins this season, more championship points than the second and third-placed drivers combined: If you like excellence, you have to love Max. Doubters, please pause for a moment: How do we judge the eras of Ayrton Senna or Michael Schumacher today? As boring or rather great? Yes, we are currently experiencing a very special phase in F1.



2. MotoGP: Marc Márquez rocks Ducati

After 8 world championship titles, a deep valley of tears with double vision and a destroyed upper arm, more crashes than any other rider and an emotional farewell to Honda, the exceptional Spanish talent will be riding a second-hand Ducati for a private team(Gresini) in 2024. You can bet that world champion Pecco Bagnaia, runner-up Jorge Martín and all the other Ducati riders will sleep a little worse this winter than in years when they knew Marc on the unrideable Honda. Who is betting against Márquez winning the world title in 2024? And who's betting against 2024 being one of the most entertaining seasons of MotoGP in a long time? (And we haven't even mentioned the super-talented Pedro Acosta on his GASGAS and the KTM factory team with Brad Binder and Jack Miller).



3rd endurance race: Le Mans with works record

Ferrari, Porsche, BMW, Toyota, Alpine, Lamborghini, Cadillac, Peugeot, Isotta-Frascini: what sounds like the garage of a billionaire car collector is the starting field in the WEC. 19 hypercars with a high-calibre line-up will make the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024 the ultimate showdown on the Sarthe. How awesome will that be? Endurance legends such as Sébastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley will meet ex-F1 stars such as Mick Schumacher and Robert Kubica. From a German-speaking perspective, DTM vice-champ Mirko Bortolotti will take the plunge into the hypercar. Valentino Rossi is coming, as well as a strong Austrian contingent in works teams with Ferdinand Habsburg (Alpine), Richard Lietz and Klaus Bachler (both Porsche 911).



4th WRC: new champion wanted

Can Elfyn Evans (Toyota) become the first British World Rally Champion since Richard Burns (2001)? Will Ott Tänak, who has returned to Hyundai from Ford, manage to outdo his team-mate Thierry Neuville? And what can Ford do without a real star driver? The WRC kicks off on 25 January with the classic Monte Carlo Rally, which is always good for drama.



5th Superbike World Championship: Cards reshuffled in a big way

Alvaro Bautista will be up against an opponent in 2024 who is keen for revenge for last season with new equipment: Toprak Razgatlioglu swaps his Yamaha for a BMW and is Mr Motivation personified. Completely unusual: Kawasaki veteran Jonathan Rea takes a seat on a Yamaha. And hardly less exciting: ex-MotoGP star Andrea Iannone is allowed to step on the gas on a Ducati after serving his doping ban. This chance will never come again: SPEEDWEEK.com is giving away Kawasaki goodies from Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes:



6th DTM: Lively comings and goings

Okay: "Grello", the bright yellow Porsche 911 from Manthey Racing, will remain with us in 2024, just like its driver, 2023 champion Thomas Preining, and his runner-up last year, Mirko Bortolotti in a Lamborghini. New, however: ABT Sportsline is bringing two Audi R8s in Red Bull colours to the start, two Honda NSXs are to come, as well as Aston Martin and McLaren. Although the entire grid should have been presented before Christmas, the ADAC has kept a low profile to date. In any case, the delay suggests that work is still going on behind the scenes these days on a fantastic series with up to nine (!) makes. One thing is certain: eight race weekends with 16 races.



7th Dakar car: everything wide open

Has last year's winner, Nasser al-Attiyah, made the supreme move by switching from Toyota to Prodrive? Is his team-mate, record WRC champion Sébastien Loeb, possibly spitting in his soup? And what can we expect from young American Seth Quintero, who has been carefully prepared for his Dakar debut in the big T1 class in recent years? Seth Quintero: Rally Raid - Red Bull Athlete Profile



First answers at the prologue on 5 January 2024.

8th Dakar motorbike: everything is still open

His KTM team-mates Toby Price and Kevin Benavides, his brother Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) and GASGAS spearhead Sam Sunderland are now regarded as the favourites within the Pierer Mobility Group in the annual showdown with arch rival Honda. Of particular interest is the super-fast US boy Skyler Howes, who has switched from KTM to Honda and wants to give his former team-mates a run for their money. (But because we're talking about the Dakar here, things turn out differently than you think).



9th MX World Championship: it's getting more colourful

10th newcomer: Who's knocking?

It won't happen again so soon in F1: that all 20 riders who finished the old season also start the new one. Not a single seat swap, no newcomers? 2024 is the year in which the youngsters have to prove to the old stalwarts that their time has come. Liam Lawson has already been able to promote his own cause during his F1 starts as a stand-in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo. F2 champ Théo Pourchaire and his runner-up Frederik Vesti are rattling the turnstiles to the premier class just as hard as Aston Martin test driver Felipe Drugovich or Mercedes junior Antonelli, who has the beautiful first name Kimi .



