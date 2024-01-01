Christian Horner: Thanks to the Red Bull Racing fans

With the RB19, Red Bull Racing put a car on its wheels last year that dominated the Formula 1 season. The team from Milton Keynes won 21 out of 22 races with it last year, as well as five of the six sprints that were held. The superiority was already evident during pre-season testing in Bahrain, as the old and new champion Max Verstappen noted.

The Dutchman and his team-mate Sergio "Checo" Pérez confirmed their promising form in the first two GPs with two double victories in a row. Verstappen secured a further 18 GP triumphs last year, while his team-mate was able to shine from the top step of the podium twice. Christian Horner's assessment of the season is therefore very favourable.



The Red Bull Racing Team Principal summarises in a message to the fans: "I've often been asked to put the 2023 season into words and one term I keep coming back to is - phenomenal. We celebrated 21 wins in 22 races, and five triumphs in six sprints. We scored the highest number of points in the history of the sport and we've both won world titles - it's been an incredible year. And through it all, we've had incredible support from our fans around the world."

"There are so many factors that have contributed to winning both titles: the team at the factory who have developed an exceptional car with the RB19, the brilliant men and women at the track who have managed to optimise performance, the great partnership with Honda and of course the two great drivers Max and Checo. The final piece of the puzzle is the support from our fans, who really are at the centre of everything we do," added the Briton.

"I want to thank you all for being with us every step of the way. From the stunning fan liveries at the races in the US, to the huge orange army at Spielberg and Zandvoort, to the sea of blue we've seen around the world, the support has been - here's that word again - phenomenal. The team spirit, commitment and passion of the team and its fans has been remarkable and I can't wait to repeat it all next year."

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island