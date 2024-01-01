New Sauber name: Stake F1 Team instead of Alfa Romeo

The Swiss Sauber racing team announced in mid-December: The chassis from the factory in Hinwil will bear the official name Kick Sauber C44 in 2024. The team has now also announced the new team name.

The Swiss had to endure a few jokes when they announced on 15 December that current team partner Kick.com had secured the naming rights for the Formula 1 racers from Hinwil for the next two years. Because of the Australian streaming platform, the new company car of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu is now called "Kick Sauber".

The team itself will bear the name Stake F1 Team, referring to another of the team's partners: The Stake brand, which is active in the betting, entertainment and lifestyle sector. Like Kick.com, Stake will also serve as the team's name sponsor this year and next. After that, the switch to the Audi works team will be finalised.

Like Kick.com, Stake was already a partner of the team from Hinwil last year. The team wants to bring a breath of fresh air into team-fan relations with new marketing ideas and put the supporters of the sport centre stage. Team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi explains: "Last season was the beginning of Stake's journey in Formula 1, and the brand's new role at the helm of the Stake F1 Team is the logical and exciting next step in this journey."

"Stake has not only successfully tapped into Formula 1's growing fan base to expand its community, but has also introduced a whole new audience to the sport, benefiting not only our team but everyone else in Formula 1. We've had the opportunity to take part in some incredible activities with some of Stake's ambassadors, including Argentinian football legend Sergio Agüero and Indian-Canadian rapper Karan Aujla," enthuses the 49-year-old Italian.

"2024 will open a new chapter and offers the chance to do even more, become even better and achieve even more: We are looking forward to an even more exciting calendar of events in this new season," adds Alunni Bravi.

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island