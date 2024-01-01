ServusTV: Formula 1 and football reach millions

2023 was another successful year for ServusTV and ServusTV On. Overall, Formula 1 on ServusTV reached more than 3.4 million people across all broadcasts.

In the past Formula 1 season, in which Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen won the world championship title for the third time in a row, the race in Las Vegas in November achieved the highest market share of any programme since the start of broadcasting with 61.1 percent in the E12+ category (406,000 viewers).

The race with the highest average reach was the season opener in Bahrain with 683,000 viewers. Overall, Formula 1 on ServusTV reached more than 3.4 million viewers across all broadcasts. The first race of the year was also one of the strongest programmes of the past year on ServusTV On.

With 273,000 views, the race weekend on the desert circuit is in first place, followed by the races in Melbourne and Zandvoort (250,000 views each), two other Formula 1 events and the football match between Austria and Sweden (230,600 views).

Like Formula 1, King Football also ensured good viewing figures: Before the national team competes in the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany next year, TV viewers were able to experience the qualifiers for the tournament live on ServusTV for the first time. ServusTV reached one in three Austrians aged 12 and over (2.6 million) with its coverage of the qualifying matches.

The highlight was the match against Sweden in June. ServusTV reached 1.3 million viewers and a market share of 34.8 per cent (E12+) and 42.8 per cent in the target group of 12 to 49-year-olds. UEFA Euro 2024 can be seen live on ServusTV and ServusTV On. The 31 live matches of the final tournament on ServusTV include exclusively all matches of the Austrian national team, the opening match, the two semi-finals and the final.

Formula 1 World Cup 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island