James Allison: "This is what Formula 1 is all about"

Can Mercedes get back on the road to success? Head of Engineering James Allison warns on this question: "If you look at the long history of Formula 1, the statistics are against us."

The Mercedes team has struggled since the major rule revolution was implemented at the start of the 2022 season. The former world champions have left the road to success after a long period of dominance and last year, the team of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell was also unable to celebrate a GP victory.

Nevertheless, there is hope that they will soon be back on the road to success. Team Principal Toto Wolff made it unmistakably clear that he does not want to wait until the next extensive rule change in 2026 to see his team fighting for the title again. The ambitious Viennese would prefer to see his team back at the top as early as the upcoming season.

This raises the question: is that even possible? Mercedes technical director James Allison says in the "Performance People" podcast: "The answer is, I don't know. I hope that the programme we have put in place will be enough to be competitive again." And the engineer asks: "When we talk about winning, do we mean a race or the World Championship?"

"In my head, it's always about the world championship. That's what Formula 1 is all about: there is a constructors' and a drivers' world championship. I hope that we have done enough to have a chance in the battle for the titles in both classifications. But if you look at the long history of Formula 1, the statistics are against us. Teams don't recover in the short time we set ourselves the target."

"Nevertheless, we have set ourselves a pretty ambitious programme. We've made quite a lot of progress with the car for 2024. Only time will tell whether that will be enough or not, but I hope so for our sake and I know that all my colleagues and team-mates around me hope the same," he adds combatively.

