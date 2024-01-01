Ferrari star Carlos Sainz: This is how he fights Leclerc

Carlos Sainz scored the only GP victory for Ferrari last year, but finished seventh in the championship standings behind his team-mate Charles Leclerc. He recently revealed how he challenges him.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have been team-mates for three years now, and the Monegasque has had the edge in the team-internal duel for two years: in 2021, Sainz did even better than his team-mate with fifth place in the World Championship, and the following year Leclerc was second in the World Championship, while the Spaniard once again had to make do with fifth place.

Last season, Leclerc finished fifth and Sainz was seventh in the championship. At least he was able to console himself with the fact that he scored the only GP victory for Ferrari last year: In Singapore, he crossed the finish line ahead of all the other GP stars, preventing Red Bull Racing from taking all the GP victories straight away.

One of the reasons that spurs Sainz on to top performances is his strong team-mate, with whom he has a good relationship, as he emphasised in an interview with "DAZN Spain". "Only half a tenth separates us in every race. Charles and I are always close to each other. He is good on a fast lap, just as he is when it comes to gaining positions at the start," he praised.

"And we also get on well together, I think that's the best thing for the team too. You have two drivers who push each other. We have a healthy competition between us, but the team always comes first. I try to attack when I need to and control myself when I need to," said the son of the rally legend of the same name, revealing his approach in the duel against his team-mate.

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island