Ferrari star Carlos Sainz: This is how he fights Leclerc
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have been team-mates for three years now, and the Monegasque has had the edge in the team-internal duel for two years: in 2021, Sainz did even better than his team-mate with fifth place in the World Championship, and the following year Leclerc was second in the World Championship, while the Spaniard once again had to make do with fifth place.
Last season, Leclerc finished fifth and Sainz was seventh in the championship. At least he was able to console himself with the fact that he scored the only GP victory for Ferrari last year: In Singapore, he crossed the finish line ahead of all the other GP stars, preventing Red Bull Racing from taking all the GP victories straight away.
One of the reasons that spurs Sainz on to top performances is his strong team-mate, with whom he has a good relationship, as he emphasised in an interview with "DAZN Spain". "Only half a tenth separates us in every race. Charles and I are always close to each other. He is good on a fast lap, just as he is when it comes to gaining positions at the start," he praised.
"And we also get on well together, I think that's the best thing for the team too. You have two drivers who push each other. We have a healthy competition between us, but the team always comes first. I try to attack when I need to and control myself when I need to," said the son of the rally legend of the same name, revealing his approach in the duel against his team-mate.
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island