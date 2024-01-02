Charles Leclerc: "Can't recognise these details"

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc had an exchange with Lewis Hamilton after the Mexico GP last year and the seven-time world champion from the Mercedes team caused astonishment in the Monegasque.

When Lewis Hamilton moved to the Mercedes team, team boss Toto Wolff was already raving: "Lewis not only has immense driving talent, he also has a great technical understanding." Ferrari star Charles Leclerc also realised the latter last year when he spoke to the seven-time world champion after the Grand Prix in Mexico in October.

During the conversation, the 104-time GP winner revealed a remarkable talent for spotting even the smallest differences in the competition's cars. And Leclerc had to admit that he lacks this eye for detail. The racing driver from Monte Carlo said: "After the race in Mexico, I spoke to Lewis and he told me exactly in which areas Max Verstappen's car is better."

"I have to admit that I can't recognise these details," admitted the 26-year-old, who has contested 123 GPs to date and won five of them. And he added: "We're talking about differences of millimetres in ground clearance or suspension."

And Leclerc added: "Of course, you can see whether a car has softer or harder suspension overall and at which points the opponent gains time in comparison. But I prefer to look at the footage from the on-board cameras. You can see from the driver's helmet what the car is and isn't doing on the track."

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island