Toto Wolff on Hamilton: "We have to give him the chance"
Not only has Lewis Hamilton not been able to fight for the world title for two years, the former permanent winner was also unable to clinch a GP victory in 2022 and 2023. He finished second on the podium eight times in those years and third seven times. The 104-time GP winner finished last season in third place overall behind the Red Bull Racing duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez.
Although it has been two years since his last victory (2021 in Saudi Arabia), Toto Wolff is certain that Hamilton is still capable of battling for the world title at the top - but only if he has the right equipment.
The team boss said of his protégé at the season finale in Abu Dhabi: "I have no doubt that he can fight for the world title again if we provide him with the right car."
"Of course, you never really feel comfortable with a Formula 1 car like the one we have now. You have good and bad weekends," added the Viennese, also emphasising: "We saw that every time he had an opponent in front of him and it was about winning, the real Lewis came out and I think we just have to give him the chance to show that again."
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island