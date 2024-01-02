Toto Wolff on Hamilton: "We have to give him the chance"

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is convinced that, given the right conditions, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton can fight for the world title again. But he needs the right car to do so, emphasises the Viennese.

Not only has Lewis Hamilton not been able to fight for the world title for two years, the former permanent winner was also unable to clinch a GP victory in 2022 and 2023. He finished second on the podium eight times in those years and third seven times. The 104-time GP winner finished last season in third place overall behind the Red Bull Racing duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez.

Although it has been two years since his last victory (2021 in Saudi Arabia), Toto Wolff is certain that Hamilton is still capable of battling for the world title at the top - but only if he has the right equipment.

The team boss said of his protégé at the season finale in Abu Dhabi: "I have no doubt that he can fight for the world title again if we provide him with the right car."

"Of course, you never really feel comfortable with a Formula 1 car like the one we have now. You have good and bad weekends," added the Viennese, also emphasising: "We saw that every time he had an opponent in front of him and it was about winning, the real Lewis came out and I think we just have to give him the chance to show that again."

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island