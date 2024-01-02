Christian Horner: Praise for McLaren and Oscar Piastri

Red Bull Racing won 21 out of 22 races last year, 19 of which were won by Max Verstappen, who clinched his third consecutive world championship title in world champion style. This was not only due to the Dutchman's powerful company car. Verstappen scored more than twice as many points as his team-mate Sergio Pérez in the identical car. The Mexican nevertheless finished second in the championship standings.

Other drivers were also able to shine, however, with Carlos Sainz crossing the finish line in first place in Singapore thanks to a clever approach. The Spaniard was the only other driver besides the Red Bull Racing duo to win a GP in 2023. In the sprints, Oscar Piastri was the only driver apart from Verstappen and Pérez to celebrate a victory.

In Qatar, the rookie from the McLaren team came out on top first in the sprint shootout and later in the mini-race. He also finished the GP on Sunday in second place on the desert circuit. The 22-year-old from Melbourne received a lot of praise for this. Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner also praised him in the Sky Sports F1 interview: "I think McLaren had a great second half of the year."

"There were times when they were our biggest rivals. They have strengthened their team and Rob Marshall, who was with us for a long time, will be an asset, but it's not just about one person. There are seven or eight hundred people in a Formula 1 team and it takes the whole team to get to the front. With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri - who was really remarkable as a rookie - they could well be a factor in 2024," added the Briton.

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island