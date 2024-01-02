Comeback: Fernando Alonso warns Sebastian Vettel
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Sebastian Vettel had given his departure from the big Formula 1 stage careful consideration, as he emphasised months before his retirement, which took place after the 2022 season. The four-time world champion explained that he wanted to devote more time to his family and other projects. One of these projects was the construction of insect hotels at the Suzuka race track to promote biodiversity.
And in Japan, Vettel confirmed what was clear to see: "I love the track, and it will certainly not be easy this weekend, because I miss being in the car, and here even more than anywhere else." Even before that, the Heppenheim native refused to rule out a future comeback in the premier class altogether.
In an interview with Sky Sports F1, when asked about a possible return, he explained: "I can't rule it out, because I don't know." One person who knows exactly what a comeback to Formula 1 feels like is Fernando Alonso. The two-time champion warned: "Of course, the decision is up to him when he thinks about it."
"But when Daniel (Ricciardo) came back, I said it's a challenge. You can't underestimate what it means to return to Formula 1. It can be a difficult task," warned the 32-time GP star, who at 42 is the oldest GP driver in the field.
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island