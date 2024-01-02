Comeback: Fernando Alonso warns Sebastian Vettel

The fact that Sebastian Vettel did not completely rule out a Formula 1 comeback in the future last year led to many headlines. Fernando Alonso was asked about it. He warns the German.

Sebastian Vettel had given his departure from the big Formula 1 stage careful consideration, as he emphasised months before his retirement, which took place after the 2022 season. The four-time world champion explained that he wanted to devote more time to his family and other projects. One of these projects was the construction of insect hotels at the Suzuka race track to promote biodiversity.

And in Japan, Vettel confirmed what was clear to see: "I love the track, and it will certainly not be easy this weekend, because I miss being in the car, and here even more than anywhere else." Even before that, the Heppenheim native refused to rule out a future comeback in the premier class altogether.

In an interview with Sky Sports F1, when asked about a possible return, he explained: "I can't rule it out, because I don't know." One person who knows exactly what a comeback to Formula 1 feels like is Fernando Alonso. The two-time champion warned: "Of course, the decision is up to him when he thinks about it."

"But when Daniel (Ricciardo) came back, I said it's a challenge. You can't underestimate what it means to return to Formula 1. It can be a difficult task," warned the 32-time GP star, who at 42 is the oldest GP driver in the field.

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island