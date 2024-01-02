Martin Brundle: Against format experiments

The Formula 1 organisers want to further improve the sprint weekends. GP veteran Martin Brundle warns against too many experiments. He is also not a fan of ideas such as the reversed starting order.

Last year, the Formula 1 stars not only contested 22 Grands Prix, they also took part in six sprints. The mini-races took place on the street circuit in Baku, the Red Bull Ring, the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, the track in Qatar, the Circuit of the Americas in Austin and the Interlagos circuit in Brazil.

The format presented the teams and drivers with the challenge of managing with just one free practice session, as qualifying for Sunday's GP took place on Friday afternoon. Qualifying for the sprint and the mini-race itself were then on the programme on Saturday, before the Grand Prix was held on race Sunday as the highlight.

The order of the individual sessions could change; at its last meeting at the season finale in Abu Dhabi before the start of the first free practice session, the Formula 1 Commission argued in favour of better separating the sprint part from the GP part. No concrete decisions have yet been made, but the Sporting Advisory Committee is to present a proposal for adjustments to the timing and parc fermé rules at the first meeting of the year.

Measures such as the reversed starting order are also to be discussed, but GP veteran Martin Brundle does not think much of it. The Sky Sports F1 pundit warns: "The way Formula 1 is, teams will immediately start thinking about how fast or slow they need to drive to be at the front of the grid if the grid order is reversed."

"In my opinion, we need to implement changes that will last. We can't keep trying things out. I don't like it when you try out too many things. And I maintain that even the most boring sprint race is better than the best second practice session, which it actually replaces. But Formula 1 should refrain from measures such as artificial ballast requirements for the successful drivers. In my opinion, Formula 1 is about top performance and not about conjuring up some starting grid out of a hat," adds the Briton.

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island