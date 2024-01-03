Michael Schumacher is 55: Wistful thoughts

On 3 January 2024, Michael Schumacher will be 55 years old. No idea how he will spend this day. No idea exactly how he is doing. But I would say that millions of people have not forgotten their Schumi, even if they haven't seen him since the damn skiing accident on 29 December 2013, even if they may never see him again.

"Out of sight, out of mind" is especially true in Formula 1, where there is often no room for emotions in this fast-moving business. But Michael Schumacher remains present. I let my thoughts run free and remember the idol of millions in the form of a few stories.

Old love never rusts. Michael Schumacher once said: "For me, a good day consists of coming home in the evening with grease up to my elbows." Even as a Formula 1 star, Schumi constantly took to the track in a racing kart and never forgot his roots. This down-to-earth attitude is one of the reasons why fans love him so much.

The famous red cap: nothing illustrated the boom of Formula 1 in Germany better than the parade of Little Red Riding Hoods, as present in Hockenheim as in Indianapolis, in Spa as in Suzuka.

A scene at the entrance to the Motodrom at Hockenheim, Sunday morning before the German WRC race, I'm waiting in the queue of vehicles to be checked. Suddenly a figure emerges from the forest, wearing only pants and trainers, a beer bottle in his right hand, his eyes glazed over. The man staggers towards my car, stops abruptly, then shouts: "SCHUMIIIIIIIII!" Then he disappears wordlessly into the green of the forest. I'm not sure if he saw the Grand Prix that afternoon.



Patience is not exactly a racing driver's strong point. Legend has it that Michael Schumacher was running late on the way to the airport and suggested to the taxi driver: "Let's swap places." We are sure that the driver still tells his grandchildren about it today.



No one can celebrate such successes without being driven by ambition down to the last fibre. Karl Wendlinger, then a Mercedes junior driver like Schumi, once told me: "Back then, Michael would get terribly upset if he lost just one ping-pong match."



For years, fans of the cult programme "Top Gear" puzzled over who "The Stig" might be, the mysterious test driver with the white helmet. Viewers in the studio completely freaked out when he lifted his helmet to reveal Michael Schumacher's grin! However, it was a joke by the British producers and the world champion. The Stig was actually Perry McCarthy and Ben Collins, the identity of the third Stig (since 2010) remains a secret.



The Chinese characters on Michael Schumacher's helmet stood for the names of his wife Corinna and his children Gina-Maria and Mick.



Michael Schumacher was regarded as a role model in terms of fitness at a time when most drivers did not take training so seriously. Opponents like Damon Hill were amazed after a race: "The guy doesn't even sweat!"



For many fans, Michael Schumacher is nothing less than a hero. But the seven-time champion himself has said: "Hero status makes me uncomfortable. I can do little with a certain amount of hysteria surrounding my person."



Even as an established Grand Prix racing driver, but not yet a world champion, there were no fancy trinkets under the Christmas tree. Schumacher wanted a German-English technical dictionary.



On the racetrack, Michael Schumacher never shied away from a duel Off the racetrack, however, he was no brawler. "I always thought it was a sign of weakness to fight."



The first car: a Fiat 500. The first drive: in his uncle's garden. The first result: a crash test.



Se non è vero, è ben trovato, say the Italians, meaning: if it's not true, then at least it's well invented. An Italian newspaper once claimed that pasta lover Michael Schumacher had eaten eight tonnes of pasta during his GP career. Wow, what a number, eight tonnes, blimey! We did some quick maths, if you don't mind: 125 grams per plate, that's 64,000 portions, divided by (including the break) 22 years of Formula 1 at 365 days, that would give us just under eight portions of pasta per day ...



Long-time Formula 1 promoter Bernie Ecclestone once said: "Formula 1 needs a German, a black man and a woman." Fate has given us Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, we are still waiting for the woman.



Schumi didn't dream of Formula 1 as a youngster, there was no plan. "In karting, I had no idea about motor racing. When someone once asked me if I wanted to test a Formula Ford, I asked back: 'What's that?"



There were countless fan articles labelled Michael Schumacher. Perhaps the most curious one was set up by a Japanese journalist in the Suzuka press centre: The plastic replica of Michael Schumacher's head - as a bedside lamp.



Schumacher in a racing car, that's the red of Ferrari or the glamour of a Silver Arrow. But would you have known? In Fiorano 1997, Schumacher sat test half in a Sauber, in Estoril 1994 in a Ligier.



Michael Schumacher's favourite opponent was Mika Häkkinen. Schumi about Mika: "That was pure motorsport without animosity. No niggles in the media, no bad words, no tricks. If there was something between us, we talked it out and it was out of the world."



During his time as a Mercedes GP driver, we found 206 people with the name Michael Schumacher in the telephone directory in Germany and 26 in Switzerland.



Where would Michael Schumacher have been transferred to if he had returned? Schumi in the then Benetton in-house newspaper "The Brief": "To 14th century Scotland. I love films like 'Highlander' or 'Braveheart'. The landscape is simply marvellous - so barren and impressive. It must have been at its most beautiful when no cars disturbed the peace and quiet."



Of course, Michael Schumacher's speed was the butt of jokes. So - Schumi and Mika Häkkinen are travelling through India and spend the night in a tent. During the night, the Finn is woken up by noise. He sticks his head out of the tent and sees Schumacher rushing around the tent, pursued by a tiger. Mika after a moment of shock: "Michael, run faster, the tiger is about to catch up with you!" Schumi, slightly out of breath: "Never mind, I've got a three-lap lead."



One of the first sponsors in Formula 3 was "Chiquita". Bananas were therefore served for breakfast, as a snack, for lunch and in the evening. Schumi himself picked up two boxes of bananas from dealers before each race.



Fancy another Schumi joke? James Bond drives to work in his Aston Martin. When he arrives at the MI5 headquarters, he sticks a note under the windscreen wiper: "No use stealing, 007." When he returns to the car park after work, the car is gone. There's a note on the wall behind it: "No point chasing, Schumi."



Anyone who drives faster on kart tyres from the rubbish bin than their opponents on fresh rubber is not only a gifted racer, but also ahead of his time when it comes to recycling.



Michael Schumacher made a guest appearance as a comic figure in "Asterix at the Olympic Games". At the chariot race, of course, where else?



Nobody put it better. Former journalist Sabine Kehm, now Michael Schumacher's manager, wrote in an award-winning newspaper report: "If Formula 1 is the universe, then Michael Schumacher is the sun."



