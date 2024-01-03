Mick Schumacher: Former Ferrari boss is disappointed
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, racing director of Ferrari in 1974 with the duo Niki Lauda and Clay Regazzoni and Ferrari President from 1991 to 2014: as head of the world's most famous racing team, he was celebrated like a rock star in Monza, but today the charismatic manager has become a little quieter.
From time to time, the man from Bologna talks about his favourite subject, Ferrari, or when he is asked about the unforgotten Michael Schumacher, who achieved the longest series of successes for the Italians at Ferrari with Luca. Montezemolo also spoke to our colleagues at the Gazzetta dello Sport about former Ferrari junior driver Mick Schumacher, who retired from the Ferrari driver academy at the end of December 2022.
Luca Montezemolo says: "I am disappointed that Mick Schumacher did not become Ferrari's third driver. He would have been perfect for the job."
Instead, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff did not hesitate. He secured the services of the young Schumacher, who worked as a reserve driver for McLaren and Mercedes in 2023 but did not get to race in the GP.
Last summer, Wolff enthused: "Mick is a marvellous guy. Not only do I think he's a good racing driver, but Mick also embodies the right values."
According to Wolff, Schumacher played a significant role in Mercedes' impressive progress during the 2023 GP season: "Mick's night-time work in the simulator from Friday to Saturday was crucial in helping to improve the car's performance. That made a real difference on the track."
In 2024, Mick Schumacher will remain the third man at Mercedes alongside Lewis Hamilton and George Russell and will also drive endurance races with Alpine.
