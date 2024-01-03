Mick Schumacher: Former Ferrari boss is disappointed

Long-standing Ferrari President Luca Cordero di Montezemolo is disappointed with Mick Schumacher. The 74-year-old Italian regrets: "I would have liked to have seen Mick as the third driver at Ferrari."

Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, racing director of Ferrari in 1974 with the duo Niki Lauda and Clay Regazzoni and Ferrari President from 1991 to 2014: as head of the world's most famous racing team, he was celebrated like a rock star in Monza, but today the charismatic manager has become a little quieter.

From time to time, the man from Bologna talks about his favourite subject, Ferrari, or when he is asked about the unforgotten Michael Schumacher, who achieved the longest series of successes for the Italians at Ferrari with Luca. Montezemolo also spoke to our colleagues at the Gazzetta dello Sport about former Ferrari junior driver Mick Schumacher, who retired from the Ferrari driver academy at the end of December 2022.

Luca Montezemolo says: "I am disappointed that Mick Schumacher did not become Ferrari's third driver. He would have been perfect for the job."

Instead, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff did not hesitate. He secured the services of the young Schumacher, who worked as a reserve driver for McLaren and Mercedes in 2023 but did not get to race in the GP.

Last summer, Wolff enthused: "Mick is a marvellous guy. Not only do I think he's a good racing driver, but Mick also embodies the right values."



According to Wolff, Schumacher played a significant role in Mercedes' impressive progress during the 2023 GP season: "Mick's night-time work in the simulator from Friday to Saturday was crucial in helping to improve the car's performance. That made a real difference on the track."



In 2024, Mick Schumacher will remain the third man at Mercedes alongside Lewis Hamilton and George Russell and will also drive endurance races with Alpine.





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



