Red Bull Racing opponents: Why copying is pointless

For Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, one thing is certain: "The highest recognition of your rivals is that they copy your race car."

After RBR won 21 out of 22 races in the 2023 GP season, we can assume that this is the case: In a few weeks, we'll spot a Red Bull Racing decal or two. But according to Matt Harman, Head of Engineering at Formula 1 racing team Alpine, copying won't help.

The Englishman says: "We have understood why the Red Bull Racing RB19 has been such an outstanding racing car. And we believe we have also realised why certain elements have worked on other cars. When you see such approaches, you have to be able to understand why the engineers came up with these solutions."

"But ultimately, if you just copy your rivals, you will always be one step behind them. We like to be inspired, but we have to find our own way."



"When developing the new vehicle, we were thinking about 2024 and 2025. Because in 2026 we will have a new generation of Grand Prix cars, and the aerodynamic development of these racers will require a lot of wind tunnel time. You have to think further ahead than usual."



What Matt Harman and his colleagues have been working on as a priority: The A523 model performed too inconsistently, especially on tracks that require little downforce, i.e. where the wings are set flat, which is where the Blue weakened. Alpine, on the other hand, was strong on tracks with high downforce - Esteban Ocon started the Monaco GP in third place and also took third place in the race. Pierre Gasly finished third in the wet race at Zandvoort.



At the World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi, Alpine Team Principal Bruno Famin summarised: "Of course we are not where we would like to be. But all the changes in the middle of the season were introduced to get more out of the people. People are freer to make suggestions. We weren't bold enough in many areas in the first half of the season, and that had to change. And that was also reflected in the points haul."



"When we look at how high the power density is in Formula 1, you have to get the best out of the people and the material on every GP weekend. And we didn't do that. I realise that we have all the foundations in terms of infrastructure and expertise to be much more successful. The talent is there. We just have to manage to translate this high level of talent into a better race car."





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island