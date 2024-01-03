Danica Patrick: New Sky contract - despite controversy

British Sky is continuing with former racing drivers Martin Brundle, Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button and Damon Hill, and ex-IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has also been given a new contract.

Sky's British colleagues will continue to rely on their ex-racers in the upcoming GP season: Martin Brundle will continue to commentate on qualifying and races with David Croft, while Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Naomi Schiff, Anthony Davidson, Damon Hill, Karun Chandhok and Bernie Collins will also remain on board as Formula 1 experts. And the US American Danica Patrick will also be in front of the Sky cameras for seven GP weekends in 2024.

This decision is not without controversy among fans. After all, the 41-year-old former IndyCar and NASCAR driver has provoked some strong reactions in 2023. Especially when she was asked in July why we haven't had a woman in Formula 1 for years.

During the Hungarian GP, Danica said: "I always say - it takes a hundred guys to find a good driver. And then, logically, it also takes 100 girls. But the probability is lower because we have fewer girls in the sport."

This reasoning is understandable, but what Patrick then said caused quite a stir on social media.



"The bottom line is that this sport is inherently masculine. It's aggressive. You have to keep a race car under control and not only that. There's also a mental attitude that just doesn't match the female mind."



Wait a minute, what?



Patrick explains: "I remember how I used to react when someone tried to make life difficult for me. I went into this aggressive mode, this killer mode. You have to want to show them, and that's not a typical female reaction. I spoke to a lot of female friends and they always said: 'I don't think like that'."



Many fans disagreed with Patrick, two examples. Mike Channel wrote: "Sorry, but precision, goal-orientation, inner drive, these are not just male qualities."



And Ruth Barton tweeted: "Girls need role models. And not someone who tells them that you have to be aggressive in Formula 1 and that's unfeminine. Danica's statements are a setback for feminism."



Other Formula 1 fans agreed with Danica Patrick. The topic remains controversial.





