Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): Definitely keen on the Dakar

Two-time World Rally Champion Carlos Sainz (61) is chasing his fourth victory in the Dakar Rally, the world's most famous raid rally, which takes place in Saudi Arabia from 6 January. His son of the same name will be following his father's progress in the Audi at close quarters. When the current Ferrari GP driver was younger, his father's popularity was incomprehensible to him, but today he is one of the best-known Formula 1 drivers.

Carlos, the younger one, has of course often travelled off-road with Carlos, the older one, so the obvious question is: would the Dakar also appeal to his son one day?

The 29-year-old Ferrari driver said: "I'll probably give it a go one day. But by the time that happens, i.e. after my F1 career, he will probably be around 70 years old and I hope for my father's sake and also for my mum's that he will no longer be driving rallies! My goal is to drive a rally at some point. But at the moment I'm completely focussed on Formula 1, there's no room for anything else."

Carlos Sainz junior has inherited his father's motorsport gene. "But I knew from an early age that I wanted to drive Formula 1, not rallies like dad."

For a long time, Carlos Sainz junior did not realise how famous his father was. "I can remember how entire neighbourhoods were cordoned off in the middle of Madrid because a wild driver was spinning round in a Citroën Xsara WRC. Thousands of fans celebrated my father for his great rally career, and it was the perfect farewell in front of his own fans. On that day, I realised how popular my father really was. I was eleven years old at the time, and the impressions are still as vivid today as if it had all happened yesterday."



"Back then, all the social networks didn't exist and it wasn't so easy to follow rallying. I knew that my father was a very good driver and that he had won a few rallies, but when he came home, we talked about other things. His job hardly ever came up. When I was standing with my family at this party and people were shouting his name, it was like a shock."



"From there, I tried to find out more about his career, I watched every video I could find. And suddenly I discovered my father's world," says Carlos. Sainz senior won 26 World Rally Championship rounds, as well as the Dakar in 2010, 2018 and 2020.



The young Carlos continues: "I peppered my father with questions and he patiently answered them all. I hung on his every word. I wanted to be a driver too, I wanted to be like him. At that time, I had started to go kart racing. Because Dad was always on the road, my uncle dragged me to the kart track. When dad hung up his helmet, he accompanied me around the world. We talked for countless hours, on aeroplanes, in hire cars, in hotels. We have such a strong bond because he has taken on several roles in my life."



"First of all, he's my father, and one who demands quite a lot from a son! He opened up to me: I can only pursue my karting career if I pass my exams. Even back then, international card races were expensive and I was only allowed to continue on the condition that my performance at school was good."



"Then he was also my manager. He gave me so much advice on how to behave as a professional, all based on his wealth of experience. I consider myself lucky to have access to this knowledge."



"And he's also my friend. We banter all the time. I discovered every sport I do thanks to him - tennis, skiing, jogging, squash, water skiing. It was important to him that I become a well-rounded athlete."



"I still find it funny that I fell in love with Formula 1 and not rallying. My father took me to the 2005 Spanish Grand Prix, where I met Fernando Alonso, and I was hooked. Dad was always a huge Formula 1 fan, and I'm convinced that if things had turned out differently, he too would have tried a career in formula racing."





