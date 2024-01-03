Willi Siller: On the football pitch with GP team boss

This incredible scene took place in the summer of 1977 in the 1700-inhabitant community of St. Koloman in Salzburg's Tennengau region. The team boss was Walter Wolf (who was in the spotlight that season with Jody Scheckter - three GP victories, runner-up in the world championship!), the champion Niki Lauda (who was on his way to a second title with Ferrari). And both came to this visit through a friendly connection with two locals.

Rupert "Bertl" Wimmer was not only the chairman of the footballers, but also Niki's closest confidant - Wimmer died in 2019 just six weeks after Niki, aged 79.

Walter Wolf, on the other hand, had been a supporter of Formula 3 driver Willi Siller from St. Koloman since 1975, who is exactly 20 years older than Michael Schumacher and celebrates his 75th birthday on 3 January - born in 1949, like Niki and Walter Lechner senior.

"It wasn't the usual opening with the mayor, priest and band. Walter and Niki turned it into a public festival with more visitors than St. Koloman had inhabitants," recalls Siller, who not only had Wolf as his own patron, but was also able to persuade the ex-industrialist, who currently lives in Vienna and Canada, to support the sports field project.

While the Formula 1 careers of Lauda's compatriots in the mid-1970s were very short (Quester, Binder, Ertl) or tragic (Koinigg), Siller never got that far, although he was allowed to knock on the door.



In the autumn of 1976, the Salzburg native had finished seventh in the British Formula 3 Championship and tested Walter Wolf's car at Silverstone. As did two gentlemen named Mario Andretti and Bobby Rahal.



Andretti joined Lotus in 1977, while Rahal (the former three-time CART champion and Indy 500 winner, now BMW spearhead in the IMSA) drove the North American races for the Austro-Canadian in 1978.



For Siller, Formula 1 remained a dream - for financial reasons, but also because the quiet man from Salzburg wasn't skilful enough in the English-speaking world.



He admits today: "I lacked the experience in karting to make the breakthrough, which was important even back then. The sponsorship sums required were getting higher and higher. And most of the time I had to drive with used tyres, there was no money for new ones. Nevertheless, I never had to invest my own money in my career, which is why I never had any debts."



Siller, a trained mechanic, only started racing in touring cars at the age of 23. He prepared the cars himself. Looking back, he says: "In the morning from St. Koloman (950 metres above sea level, the editors) down to work and back up again in the evening, and almost always across every bend, not just in winter - that was constant training."



When he drove his first races, he had a triple burden: "Racing driver and my own mechanic, because I had to repair everything I broke at the weekend myself in night shifts. And then there was the normal weekday job in the workshop."



As a Salzburg native, the early connection to Team Schnitzer in Freilassing was obvious. In a Schnitzer BMW, Siller became European Hillclimb Champion in the special touring car category in 1975.



"In 1975, I celebrated 20 victories in 28 races," the man from Tennengau recalls with pride. That was also when the support from Wolf began, who discovered Siller at the Salzburgring. This was followed by the switch to formula racing: Formula 3, Formula 2 until 1980, the years in which Siller competed against almost all future F1 stars: Patrese, Prost, Pironi, Surer, Sullivan and so on.



Four Austrian national championship titles in racing cars were won almost "en passant". Then came Procar commitments and soon touring cars again - until the 1987 World Championship season with the 24 Hours of Spa as the last major commitment (with Roberto Moreno and Allan Grice, the trio retired). After that, Siller increasingly became the test driver on call for the neighbours from Freilassing: "We often moved out to the Salzburgring when a test had to be carried out quickly."



In 1978, Siller opened his bodyshop in Kuchl, where he still works today as a pensioner. "Fortunately, I was always spared any serious accidents with consequences," he says thoughtfully.



The 75-year-old is only interested in Formula 1 as a fan and TV viewer. The after-race discussions on Wednesdays at the Kuchl motorsport regulars' table (with Herbert Schnitzer, Peter Reinisch, Arno Zensen and other racing pensioners, among others) are usually more heated than the races.