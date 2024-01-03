Formula 1 during the winter break: Are you in withdrawal?

A look at the calendar shows: On 3 January 2024, there are still an unbearably long 60 days until the Formula 1 World Championship opener in Bahrain. Are you already suffering from withdrawal symptoms?

Early January, I hope you've had a good start to the New Year. This is a difficult time for us Grand Prix fans - we have a Formula 1 winter break. There won't be any test drives until 21 February, until then a wheel will only turn for a functional test in camera at most; the first race will take place on 2 March, which means 60 days of waiting, uff.

In the past, Formula 1 used to test uninhibitedly, racing before the turn of the year in Andalusia or Catalonia when flakes were falling. In January, the racing teams would head off to South Africa or South America for more testing, no matter where, as long as it wasn't cold, wet and grey.

Today we are a long way from that, because we have a test restriction in Formula 1 that is as pleasant for the fans as a root canal.

Let's be honest: aren't you already suffering from the first withdrawal symptoms? If you're not quite sure, we've summarised a few warning signs.

In the supermarket: You notice that the shopping trolley is understeering. Especially in the medium-fast links to the meat counter.

You know the dialogue of every "Drive to Survive" episode inside out.



You're seriously thinking about getting rid of your mother-in-law's ugly dresser and replacing it with a racing simulator.



You think about the reaction of the best wife of all and discard the idea with a heavy heart.



You watch the third free practice session for the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix on a canned programme while listening to engine sounds from the 1990s on the stereo.



You can not only list the world champions of the last 74 years, but also the second, third and fourth-placed drivers.



In the office, you consciously walk the ideal line from your desk to the coffee corner.



After getting into your car in the morning, you search unsuccessfully for the gearshift paddle behind the steering wheel.



Traffic jams on the way home after work. You spontaneously start shouting: "Blue flags! Blue Flags!"



They steal onto the grounds of the Hockenheimring, sit down alone on a grandstand and dream of a world championship race in Germany.



They want to name their next son Max or Lewis. They also like Lando and Fernando.



In the fruit department, you feel magically attracted to papaya.



When you swerve in behind another pedestrian on the pavement, you instinctively look for their slipstream.



This Dakar rally is actually not so bad.



On the approach to the petrol station, you stop so that the tank opening of your car is positioned exactly in front of the fuel hose anchorage.



You catch yourself humming the Formula 1 anthem.



You consider lowering the lawnmower to generate more downforce in the hairpin in front of the spice patch.



If you notice any of these signs, I can only give you the following advice: don't let it show and stay patient. The first Grand Prix of the year is sure to come.





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island