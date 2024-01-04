Haas 2025: New team-mate for Nico Hülkenberg
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
This has never happened before in this form in Formula 1: The 20 drivers for the 2023 GP season will continue to drive for the same racing teams in 2024. However, numerous agreements expire in 2024, and Haas Team Principal Günther Steiner is also assuming that the driver carousel will be in full swing in just a few months' time.
"I see good opportunities for young drivers in particular to join Formula 1 for the 2025 GP season," said the South Tyrolean on Sky Sport F1. "Because some drivers who are on the grid today will probably end their careers at the end of 2024. Their performance leaves a lot to be desired."
As far as Haas is concerned, the agreements with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg expire at the end of 2024. Steiner is full of praise for Hülkenberg and has indicated that he would like to work with Nico for longer. Magnussen, on the other hand, will have to do very well in 2024 to keep his cockpit, as Ferrari youngster Olvier Bearman is set to sit in a Haas racing car in 2025 at the request of the Italians.
It is also conceivable that Nico Hülkenberg will switch to Sauber at the beginning of 2025 to prepare for Audi's entry in 2026. Haas could then rely on Magnussen as a constant and bring in the young Bearman.
After 2021/2022 with the young Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, Steiner emphasised that he would prefer to work with experienced drivers again. But now he says: "Everyone has been a little hesitant to back rookies recently. But Oscar Piastri joined Formula 1 in 2023 and has shown outstanding performances straight away."
"So I can imagine that one or two team bosses will now say to themselves: 'Okay, it worked with Oscar, why shouldn't it work with another young driver? I can well imagine that we will have three, four or five new GP drivers in 2025."
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island