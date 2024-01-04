Haas 2025: New team-mate for Nico Hülkenberg

Haas Team Principal Günther Steiner is hinting that his driver duo will change at the end of 2024. It is quite conceivable that young Oliver Bearman will then join the team in place of Dane Kevin Magnussen.

This has never happened before in this form in Formula 1: The 20 drivers for the 2023 GP season will continue to drive for the same racing teams in 2024. However, numerous agreements expire in 2024, and Haas Team Principal Günther Steiner is also assuming that the driver carousel will be in full swing in just a few months' time.

"I see good opportunities for young drivers in particular to join Formula 1 for the 2025 GP season," said the South Tyrolean on Sky Sport F1. "Because some drivers who are on the grid today will probably end their careers at the end of 2024. Their performance leaves a lot to be desired."

As far as Haas is concerned, the agreements with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg expire at the end of 2024. Steiner is full of praise for Hülkenberg and has indicated that he would like to work with Nico for longer. Magnussen, on the other hand, will have to do very well in 2024 to keep his cockpit, as Ferrari youngster Olvier Bearman is set to sit in a Haas racing car in 2025 at the request of the Italians.

It is also conceivable that Nico Hülkenberg will switch to Sauber at the beginning of 2025 to prepare for Audi's entry in 2026. Haas could then rely on Magnussen as a constant and bring in the young Bearman.



After 2021/2022 with the young Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, Steiner emphasised that he would prefer to work with experienced drivers again. But now he says: "Everyone has been a little hesitant to back rookies recently. But Oscar Piastri joined Formula 1 in 2023 and has shown outstanding performances straight away."



"So I can imagine that one or two team bosses will now say to themselves: 'Okay, it worked with Oscar, why shouldn't it work with another young driver? I can well imagine that we will have three, four or five new GP drivers in 2025."





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island