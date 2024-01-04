Crazy: Spanish GP on an oval circuit

The Spanish round of the World Championship will also be on the Formula 1 calendar in 2024, and has been held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya since 1991. What most current fans of the premier class no longer know: There was once a Grand Prix in Spain on an oval circuit!

The beginnings of the Spanish GP date back to 1913, but what was then called the Grand Prix and was held in Guadarrama (near Madrid) was a race under touring car rules. Then there was the Catalonia Cup of 1908 and 1909 in Sitges (near Barcelona). Neither was a proper Spanish GP, although a real monoposto warhorse won - Jules Goux.

And that brings us to the question for the Spanish version of "Who wants to be a millionaire?": What was the name of Spain's first permanent racetrack?

Exactly, "Autódromo Nacional de Terramar" in Sitges - an oval!



The layout with banked bends of up to 60 degrees was designed by Jaume Mestres. Construction work lasted 300 days and the track cost 4 million pesetas (around 16 million euros today).



The first race took place just over 100 years ago, on 28 October 1923 - for two-litre GP racers. Albert Divo on Sunbeam crossed the finish line first, ahead of Count Louis Zborowski on Miller.



The real hype only began after the race: Due to unpaid bills, the GP organisers were unable to pay the drivers their prize money. The Spanish federation knew no mercy and banned the oval from hosting international races. Races were held until 1925, with limited success. The last car race took place in the 1950s.



The two-kilometre oval to the south-west of Barcelona is suffering from the ravages of time, but the oval is holding up well thanks to its excellent structure. Most of the guests today are chickens. Most of the site is occupied by a chicken farm.



The old lap record at Sitges was set by Count Zborowski, a guest driver of Polish-American origin, in a Miller racing car in 1923.



Ten years ago, Red Bull Spain thought it was time for a new record. So rally legend Carlos Sainz was sent to Sitges, supported by DTM junior Miguel Molina. You can see what the two of them experienced in this film.