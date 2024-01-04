Sauber, BMW, Alfa Romeo, Stake: Something new every now and then

Until the end of 2023, the Formula 1 racing team founded by Peter Sauber competed as Alfa Romeo Racing; in 2024, the team will compete as Stake. GP teams change their name time and again.

In mid-December 2023, Sauber fans' hearts beat faster: it was announced that the Formula 1 racing car built in the Zurich Oberland would be called the "Kick Sauber C44" in the coming season. This comes after years of the cars competing as Alfa Romeo.

But before Audi joins the premier class at the start of 2026 and Sauber is given a new name once again, this is what happens next: Sauber will not be competing as Sauber at all in 2024, but as the "Stake F1 Team" (Australian company from the betting, entertainment and lifestyle segment).

For many fans, this will change nothing: A Sauber is a Sauber, even if it is now labelled Alfa Romeo or Stake.

Sauber, the fourth-oldest Formula 1 team behind Ferrari, McLaren and Williams, is just one of many racing teams that have changed their name over the years.

At the beginning of 2020, Scuderia Toro Rosso became Scuderia AlphaTauri, which will compete under a new name again in 2024. At the beginning of 2021, Racing Point became Aston Martin's new Formula 1 works racing team and the Renault works team became Alpine F1.

In the history of the premier class, it is not uncommon for a team to change its name. A new name usually results from a change in ownership.



No rule without exception: Frank Williams' family no longer has anything to do with the traditional team, but the investors from Dorilton Capital will keep the name "Williams Grand Prix Engineering". And Renault will call its team Alpine in future for marketing reasons.



So no name changes for the Formula 1 veterans Ferrari, McLaren and Williams, who are also the most successful GP racing teams in that order.



The team of US entrepreneur Gene Haas made its debut in 2016, with no name change in sight.



The racing team of world champion Mercedes-Benz has a complex history behind it.



Mercedes-Benz

1970-1998: Tyrrell

1999-2005: British American Racing (BAR)

2006-2008: Honda F1 Racing Team

2009: BrawnGP

Since 2010: Mercedes



The team relationships of the Renault works racing team were similarly varied. To promote the sports car company, the French have been competing as Alpine F1 since 2021.



Renault

1981-1985: Toleman

1986-2001: Benetton Formula

2002-2009: Renault F1

2010: Lotus Renault GP

2011-2015: Lotus F1

2016 until the end of 2020: Renault F1

Since 2021: Alpine F1



And there was also plenty of movement at the Silverstone-based racing team mentioned at the beginning.



Racing Point

1991-2005: Jordan Grand Prix

2006: Midland F1 Racing

2007: Spyker F1

2008-2018: Sahara Force India

2018 until the end of 2020: Racing Point

Since 2021: Aston Martin



The path of the four-time world champions from Red Bull Racing is a little shorter.



Red Bull Racing

1997-1999: Stewart Grand Prix

2000-2004: Jaguar Racing

Since 2005: Red Bull Racing



The racing cars built by Sauber in the Zurich Oberland have only been under a different flag once - under a German flag when BMW took over the team. The name changed for the 2019 season, but the ownership structure remained the same.



Stake F1 Team

1993-2005: Sauber

2006-2009: BMW Sauber F1 Team

2010-2018: Sauber F1 Team

2019 to 2023: Alfa Romeo Racing

2024/2025: Stake F1 Team

2026: Audi



And last but not least Minardi.



1985-2005: Minardi

2006-2019: Scuderia Toro Rosso

2020-2023: AlphaTauri

2024: new name



During the Minardi years, the racing team changed hands, from team founder Giancarlo Minardi to Australian Paul Stoddart before the 2001 season, but the name remained the same. At the end of 2019, the owner remained the same (Red Bull), but the name changed, as will happen again at the start of 2024.



