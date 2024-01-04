GP season 2024: Freshly packaged Formula 1 lies

There was a time when we could go up to a Formula 1 driver, just like that, and ask him a quick question, and we actually got something like a useful answer.

Today, most drivers rush off between the pits and team buildings as if the devil is after them, so as not to be accosted by obstreperous reporters. "Iceman" Kimi Räikkönen liked to hold his mobile phone to his ear when he needed to be left in peace - even when nobody was there. It worked every time.

We live in an age of media obstructionists. These ladies and gentlemen have been given the job of a press delegate (for reasons that are sometimes incomprehensible to me), but instead of putting their drivers on display, they talk for them, or they drag the patronised drivers straight on to the next appointment. From time to time we are even told which questions we would like to refrain from asking. So much for freedom of the press.

There was an unforgettable scene when a GP winner (whose name has just slipped my mind) gave a really good answer, and in the middle of the answer, the media lady standing diagonally behind him said, without looking up from her social media typing: "ONE more question, please."

The Formula 1 star turned round and said with a raised eyebrow: "It's still ME who decides how long I talk. If that's okay." The lady's face colour changed to a deep Bordeaux, she desperately searched the floor for a hole to open up for her. Unfortunately to no avail.



The age of concealment began with Michael Schumacher.



When asked about changes to the set-up, he used to say: "We've adjusted something at the back." - "Yes, okay, but what, Michael?" - "The suspension." - "I see, and what about the suspension?" - "We went harder with the dampers."



There you go, why not do it now?



In Michael's case, a good question also produced a good answer. And the record-breaking champion was patient enough to handle a media representative with care when it became obvious within a few seconds that he (or she) was probably at his first GP weekend. The same applies today to stars like Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo. They simply have class!



Many drivers and team bosses have elevated the recitation of empty phrases to an art form. They talk, but they say nothing.



Some of them only give TV interviews on certain days, while newspaper and internet journalists are left out in the cold. A media communiqué from the racing team doesn't help in the slightest: "Today was a good day" is put into the mouth of a driver, when everyone could see that he was generally lagging behind and, in particular, that he smashed his car into the botany today.



Engine damage is often hushed up. Maybe nobody will notice!



Does anyone at a car manufacturer believe that they would sell even one less road vehicle if they admitted that the works driver had rolled out due to engine damage?



I've never met a single person who said: "What a shame that Pierre Gasly stopped because of engine damage. Now I'm not going to buy a Renault after all, but a Kia instead."



It's also nice when the media representatives are told what they already know. For example, during tests: "Driver XY drove 87 laps today and achieved a best time of 1:37.656 minutes."



Do the racing teams perhaps have the feeling that the reporters have spent the day in a pub? We already know that! So why don't they just tell us that the sky was blue today too, or that the tyres were round and black, and which track we were actually on?



The worst time to talk is in winter, and it will be the same in the coming weeks and months - remember what I said at the first presentations and then at the winter tests.



Everyone always exudes cautious optimism. Those who scored few points in 2023 want to score regularly in 2024. Those who scored points regularly in 2023 are talking about podium finishes in 2024. Apart from Red Bull Racing, Ferrari and Mercedes, nobody dares to talk about victories.



The racing teams often talk about doing better the following day. Stop the printing press! It would be an astonishing realisation if someone were to admit that another crawl is to be expected the next day.



It's like a racing driver saying that he will "give it his all". Yes, for heaven's sake! With the fast-paced jet-set life of a millionaire and one of the hottest jobs in the world, I expect nothing less.



Or: "I'm looking forward to the next race weekend." I certainly hope so! Otherwise he'd be in the wrong job. Here, too, we would only sit up and take notice if someone were refreshingly honest: "I'm dreading Monte Carlo. The damn guard rails are just too close for me."



Would you like a few more examples of what we hear and what is really meant?



"The car is still at a very early stage of development."

(We've built a really rubbish car and have no idea what to do with it).



"We had a small technical issue that prevented us from driving in the meantime."

(There's a fire! There's a fire! Everybody to the fire extinguishers!)



"The problems didn't stop us from preparing."

(It won't get any better than it is now.)



"Friday's times are not meaningful."

(The times are very meaningful, and on Saturday we won't get past Quali 1).



"The feedback from our new driver XYZ is excellent."

(The guy is not only slow, he's also a bit daft. At least he's rich).



"Obviously there is room for improvement."

(There's no chance of improvement.)



"We're still trying to understand the tyres."

(We don't understand the tyres and never will.)



"The power density in the midfield is very high."

(We will finish ninth in the championship, more likely tenth.)



"The track in Bahrain is not representative."

(We'll be even worse in Barcelona).



"Today was a good day."

(Today was a terrible day.)



If we could hear halfway honest statements for 24 hours in Formula 1, well, that won't happen, but just as a model for thinking, THAT would be a good day.