New puzzle Racing rarities: Not in Hollywood

Every week we present a little piece of motorsport history, usually from the archives of our partners at the British photo agency LAT. The procedure is very simple - tell us who you recognise, where and when the picture was taken (example: Jo Siffert, Monza, 1970) and with a bit of luck you could win a small prize. Please don't forget your name, address, year of birth and telephone number. Send your solution to: mathias.brunner@speedweek.com.

The closing date for entries is midnight on Sunday of the current week.

The correct solution from last time: US American Dan Gurney at Riverside International Raceway in 1969, driving a McLaren M6B-Chevrolet in the CanAm race and finishing fourth.

Perhaps this scene said everything about the talent of Daniel Sexton "Dan" Gurney: at the funeral of the great Jim Clark in 1968, his father took the US-American aside. The Scot confided to Gurney that Dan was the only pilot that his Jimmy had really feared. Dan Gurney had a rare versatility and competed in everything that had four wheels: sports cars, touring cars, CanAm, Formula 1, IndyCar, Formula 2, NASCAR, TransAm.



Gurney, born on 13 April 1931 in Port Jefferson (New York), has a permanent place among the sport's greats. Only a handful of racers are born with such a combination of versatility.



I mean, who can boast all that? Gurney won a Grand Prix in his own Eagle Formula 1 racer. He triumphed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He beat the NASCAR warhorses on their own turf, several times. He invented the Gurney lip, a tear-off edge that revolutionised race car aerodynamics. He was as successful as team boss of his All American Racers racing team as he was as a driver. He won Porsche's only Formula 1 GP.





From the salt lake to Maranello

At first, his father was the star: Dad Jack Gurney sang at the New York Met as a bass-baritone. For Junior, other music was more important - the sound of engines. When the family moved from New York to California, Gurney fell under the spell of the Californian hot rod scene. Even as a teenager, Gurney raced across the salt lakes near Bonneville.



The step from amateur to professional came in 1957, when team boss Frank Arciero invited the promising Gurney to drive his Arciero Special, a car that was about as easy to tame as an angry bull. Gurney thanked him for the opportunity by finishing second in the Riverside Grand Prix.



This caught the attention of Luigi Chinetti, US-American Ferrari importer, team boss of NART (North American Racing Team) and confidant of Enzo Ferrari. Chinetti allowed Gurney to compete at Le Mans in 1958 and told Enzo about the New Yorker with his great size. Gurney finished 5th at times in the Sarthe, then his team-mate Bruce Kessler crashed.



Dan Gurney was allowed to test a Ferrari Dino 246, the following year Gurney sat in a works Ferrari and drove Formula 1.



As a former combat pilot in the Korean War, Dan Gurney was not easily impressed. Nor was he impressed by the awe-inspiring Nürburgring. In his second Grand Prix for Ferrari, Dan qualified third fastest and finished second behind his team-mate Tony Brooks. In Portugal, he was once again on the podium as the fastest man in a front-engined car. This was followed by a solid fourth place in Monza.



But Gurney disliked the management in Maranello and did what few drivers have dared to do: He turned his back on Enzo Ferrari. The switch to BRM proved to be a failure - the cars were not stable enough. A brake failure in Zandvoort led to an accident that cost the life of a spectator.





Tragedy in Zandvoort

The tragedy had several consequences: Gurney began to take an even greater interest in the mechanics of his cars. He braked more carefully than his opponents, which meant that his cars had fewer worn brakes in the years to come. In typical Gurney fashion, he later took the mickey out of himself when he said: "I follow the tried-and-tested scaredy-cat tactic when braking." Meaning: He used to tap the brakes briefly before braking for a corner to make sure they were really working.



Gurney signed on with Porsche, which changed his life: Not necessarily because of the only Formula 1 victory he gave the Stuttgart-based company (in Rouen in 1962), but because he met the secretary Evi Butz there, who became his wife.



Gurney won with Porsche in the non-championship race at Solitude and put his racing car on pole at the Nürburgring. When the Germans withdrew from GP racing, he moved on - to the team of Australian Jack Brabham.



The gnarled Brabham saw in Gurney a man of the same calibre: incredibly fast as a racer, lightning-fast as a technician. Gurney won again in Rouen in 1964, this time for Brabham. In doing so, Gurney did what he should have done at Spa-Francorchamps - but there he ran out of petrol on the last lap and Jim Clark won.



A nice twist of racing fate: three years later, the reverse happened on the Ardennes circuit - Clark's car stopped and Gurney won in his own Eagle racer.



Gurney triumphed once again for Brabham in 1964, in Mexico. This was somewhat overlooked in the World Championship decision in favour of John Surtees.





World championship title missed, but victory in his own car

In 1965, Dan Gurney finished fourth in the world championship with consistent top placings. It was to be his best GP season, together with 1961 when he also finished fourth overall.



We know: Jack Brabham became world champion for the third time in 1966, his team-mate Denny Hulme became champion for Brabham in 1967. We therefore maintain that Gurney could also have become world champion in 1966 or 1967. But the Californian by choice had other plans.



Gurney was fascinated by what Jim Clark had achieved together with "Mr Lotus" Colin Chapman at the Indy 500: second in 1963, led but retired in 1964, triumph in 1965.



Gurney was now obsessed with the idea of trying his hand as a constructor with Team AAR (All American Racers, also known as Anglo American Racers when Climax and Weslake engines were used in Formula 1). The cars were named after the American national animal, the eagle.



In 1966, there was little to be done with the decrepit Climax four-cylinder engine. But the 1967 Weslake V12 was more powerful, even if not as reliable as the opposing engines.



Great moment in Belgium: victory in his own car. These were the greatest days of Dan Gurney's racing life, because the week before he had won the 24 Hours of Le Mans as a Ford works driver alongside A.J. Foyt. And before Le Mans, he had finished second in the Indy 500 behind Mario Andretti.



Another first in 1968: Gurney was the first Formula 1 driver to wear a full-face helmet.





From racing driver to team boss

Gurney's Formula 1 career then took a turn for the worse. Gurney began to concentrate more on racing in America. He won seven IndyCar races, but never the 500. Victory in Eagle races went to others - Bobby Unser in 1968 and 1975, Gordon Johncock in 1973.



Dan stumbled across the trick with what is now known as the "Gurney flap" rather by chance: he realised that a narrow trailing edge on a wing significantly improves downforce but hardly affects drag.



Alongside his work as team boss, Gurney continued to race: TransAm, CanAm. He stepped in for McLaren when the team lost founder Bruce McLaren in 1970. His victories rebuilt the team members. Dan Gurney drove his last Grand Prix in England in 1970, but his heart was no longer really in it. Gurney wanted to devote himself full-time to his racing team.



He remained the boss of AAR in Santa Ana (California) until 2011, when his son Justin took over. AAR's record: 78 race wins (including classics such as Indianapolis, Sebring and Daytona), eight championship titles. Dan Gurney's Toyota dominated the IMSA series in 1992 and 1993, with Parnelli Jones junior and Juan Fangio II winning 17 times in a row.



Until his death, Dan Gurney remained a highly interested and astute observer of the racing scene. Gurney was feared by Clark & Co. but was always regarded as an extremely fair racer.



Dan Gurney has gone down in racing history as one of the few genuine all-rounders. But perhaps it could have been much more.



In the mid-1960s, the magazine "Car and Driver" launched a "Gurney for President" campaign. Soon thousands of cars were driving around with corresponding stickers.



Anyone who knew the New Yorker suspected that Dan Gurney would also have cut a fine figure as president.



Dan Gurney died of pneumonia in January 2018.



And so to the new riddle: one of the few all-rounders in modern motorsport, but we're not in Hollywood.



Join in too! Send your solution to: mathias.brunner@speedweek.com. The closing date for entries is midnight on Sunday of the current week.





