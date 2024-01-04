Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll: Harsh judgement
Numbers don't lie, we say, and so a look at Aston Martin's season results gives a harsh judgement: Fernando Alonso versus Lance Stroll was a clear-cut affair. The two-time Formula 1 champion, now 42 years old, mostly gave the 25-year-old son of company boss Lawrence Stroll no chance. Here are the figures:
Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso - Lance Stroll
Sprint qualifying 5:0
Sprint duel 4:1
Average grid position: 7.3 - 12.6
Average lead Alonso: 0.481 sec
GP qualifying 19:3
GP Duel 13:1
Podium finishes 8:0
Top 10 finishes 19:12
World Championship points 206:74
World Championship final positions 4 (Alonso) and 10 (Stroll)
Stroll only scored points three times in the first six races. In the same period, Fernando Alonso collected five podium finishes.
Towards the end of the season, however, Stroll showed an improvement in form: fifth in Interlagos, fifth in Las Vegas. Best finish of the whole year: 4th place in Australia. Alonso's best finishes - second in Monaco, Canada and the Netherlands.
The 143-time GP participant Stroll looks back on his season: "It was only in the last part of the season that the car was in a position where I could fully develop. Before that, there was a months-long phase in which I just couldn't get into the area where I felt most comfortable. The car didn't do what I need to feel from a race car."
"If you can't get to grips with a car the way you want to, then you can't allow yourself any self-doubt. But I think I speak for all drivers when I say - only when you feel comfortable in the car and the car gives you confidence can you drive really fast."
Over the course of the season: Fernando Alonso coped well with a set-up that created a nervous rear end. Stroll in the summer: "We've managed to get the car to build up more downforce, but at the same time it's become more tricky. We also got a rear tyre with a stiffer construction from Silverstone onwards, which has also led to more oversteer."
"It was also a season in which my luck ran out a little. Of course, I don't like to talk about luck and bad luck, let's just say that I wasn't able to capitalise on a few opportunities. Engine problems in Saudi Arabia, where I was fourth, picking up debris in qualifying in Monaco. If you have to start from midfield in Monte Carlo, your options are limited. Good race in Japan, then the rear wing broke. In Zandvoort, we missed the best time to change tyres."
"But that's also part of racing, sometimes things just go wrong. You can't brood too much about missed opportunities, you have to look ahead. And accept that certain things are out of your hands."
