Schumi companion: "Ferrari has a huge problem"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
From 1989 to 2015, he accompanied the most famous Formula 1 racing team around the world: Luca Baldisserri from Bologna. The now 62-year-old worked as a race engineer on the cars of Gerhard Berger, Eddie Irvine and Michael Schumacher.
Baldisserri worked his way up to head engineer at the racetrack, and from 2009 he took over the management of Ferrari's driver academy. At the end of 2015, he packed his bags in Maranello and looked after the young Lance Stroll at Williams.
Recently, my colleague Leo Turrini knocked on Luca's door. For the Quotidiano Nazionale, Leo wanted to know from Luca what the modern Ferrari is like.
Luca Baldisserri says: "I'm a big fan of Fred Vasseur, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, I have enormous respect for the work of everyone in the Ferrari racing department. But Ferrari has a huge problem."
"This problem has a name - Max Verstappen. Every generation in racing car sport has its leader. In the past it was Senna, Schumi or Hamilton. Now it's the Dutchman's turn."
"Of course, Max had the best car in the field in 2023. But that's not the point. The driver makes the difference. With Sergio Pérez at the wheel, the Red Bull Racing RB19 no longer seemed so supernatural, the gap to the opponents was much smaller."
"It's basically the same as it was with Michael Schumacher at Ferrari: only with him at the wheel did the car become as good as unbeatable. The same thing is happening now with Max Verstappen."
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island