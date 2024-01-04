Schumi companion: "Ferrari has a huge problem"

The Italian Luca Baldisserri (62) was Michael Schumacher's race engineer at Ferrari for many years, later becoming chief engineer and head of the Scuderia's young talent department. He talks about the Ferrari of today.

From 1989 to 2015, he accompanied the most famous Formula 1 racing team around the world: Luca Baldisserri from Bologna. The now 62-year-old worked as a race engineer on the cars of Gerhard Berger, Eddie Irvine and Michael Schumacher.

Baldisserri worked his way up to head engineer at the racetrack, and from 2009 he took over the management of Ferrari's driver academy. At the end of 2015, he packed his bags in Maranello and looked after the young Lance Stroll at Williams.

Recently, my colleague Leo Turrini knocked on Luca's door. For the Quotidiano Nazionale, Leo wanted to know from Luca what the modern Ferrari is like.

Luca Baldisserri says: "I'm a big fan of Fred Vasseur, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, I have enormous respect for the work of everyone in the Ferrari racing department. But Ferrari has a huge problem."

"This problem has a name - Max Verstappen. Every generation in racing car sport has its leader. In the past it was Senna, Schumi or Hamilton. Now it's the Dutchman's turn."



"Of course, Max had the best car in the field in 2023. But that's not the point. The driver makes the difference. With Sergio Pérez at the wheel, the Red Bull Racing RB19 no longer seemed so supernatural, the gap to the opponents was much smaller."



"It's basically the same as it was with Michael Schumacher at Ferrari: only with him at the wheel did the car become as good as unbeatable. The same thing is happening now with Max Verstappen."

Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island