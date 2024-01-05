Nikita Mazepin: "It hurts to watch Formula 1"

Almost two years ago, the Russian Nikita Mazepin lost his regular seat at Gene Haas' Grand Prix racing team. The 24-year-old Muscovite does not want to give up the dream of Formula 1 just yet.

In February 2022, the US racing team of machine tool manufacturer Gene Haas confirmed the separation from sponsor Uralkali and racing driver Nikita Mazepin - due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Haas team boss Günther Steiner said at the time: "If we hadn't done that, all the other sponsors would have run away from us, it would have been our ruin."

Mazepin repeatedly emphasised how unjust this separation was, and legal proceedings are still ongoing. Nikita remained very quiet for months. In the late summer of 2022, it became known that Mazepin had founded an event agency. The Muscovite also attended the Formula 1 World Championship final in Abu Dhabi in 2022.

Nikita still believes that he will one day be able to compete in Formula 1 again: "On my last day of testing back in Spain, I was faster than Mick Schumacher. I had already worked out a plan for how I could beat him over the whole season. Who can say whether that would have worked?"



Mazepin returned to the race track in 2023 - for Team 99 Racing in the Asian Le Mans Series. On his comeback to international racing alongside Neel Jani and Ahmad Al Harthy, he finished third in the four-hour race in Dubai and second in Abu Dhabi in an Oreca LMP2 racing car.



Mazepin will race the Asian Le Mans Series again in 2023/2024, alongside Swiss driver Louis Delétraz and Al Harthy. In Sepang (Malaysia) at the beginning of December 2023, the trio scored a victory and a second place, with the next races taking place in Dubai (4 February) and at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi (10/11 February).



Mazepin hopes that he will be able to take part in some endurance classics in 2024: "I would love to drive at Daytona and Le Mans. Beyond that, I haven't ticked off Formula 1. But I'm still subject to travel restrictions," Nikita told the Russian portal Championat.



"Of course, the racing series in Asia is a step down compared to the premier class. But I'm keeping myself in top shape in case a door opens in Formula 1."



"It hurts to watch Formula 1. Because when there is racing in Europe, I am painfully reminded of how close I am to the respective race tracks, just a few hours away by plane. But I can't be there for irrelevant reasons."





