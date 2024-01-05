Nikita Mazepin: "It hurts to watch Formula 1"
In February 2022, the US racing team of machine tool manufacturer Gene Haas confirmed the separation from sponsor Uralkali and racing driver Nikita Mazepin - due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Haas team boss Günther Steiner said at the time: "If we hadn't done that, all the other sponsors would have run away from us, it would have been our ruin."
Mazepin repeatedly emphasised how unjust this separation was, and legal proceedings are still ongoing. Nikita remained very quiet for months. In the late summer of 2022, it became known that Mazepin had founded an event agency. The Muscovite also attended the Formula 1 World Championship final in Abu Dhabi in 2022.
Nikita still believes that he will one day be able to compete in Formula 1 again: "On my last day of testing back in Spain, I was faster than Mick Schumacher. I had already worked out a plan for how I could beat him over the whole season. Who can say whether that would have worked?"
Mazepin returned to the race track in 2023 - for Team 99 Racing in the Asian Le Mans Series. On his comeback to international racing alongside Neel Jani and Ahmad Al Harthy, he finished third in the four-hour race in Dubai and second in Abu Dhabi in an Oreca LMP2 racing car.
Mazepin will race the Asian Le Mans Series again in 2023/2024, alongside Swiss driver Louis Delétraz and Al Harthy. In Sepang (Malaysia) at the beginning of December 2023, the trio scored a victory and a second place, with the next races taking place in Dubai (4 February) and at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi (10/11 February).
Mazepin hopes that he will be able to take part in some endurance classics in 2024: "I would love to drive at Daytona and Le Mans. Beyond that, I haven't ticked off Formula 1. But I'm still subject to travel restrictions," Nikita told the Russian portal Championat.
"Of course, the racing series in Asia is a step down compared to the premier class. But I'm keeping myself in top shape in case a door opens in Formula 1."
"It hurts to watch Formula 1. Because when there is racing in Europe, I am painfully reminded of how close I am to the respective race tracks, just a few hours away by plane. But I can't be there for irrelevant reasons."
Formula 1 presentations
5 February: Sauber
5 February: Williams
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island