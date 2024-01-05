Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): He never expected this

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton will line up for his 333rd Formula 1 World Championship race on 2 March 2024. The 38-year-old Englishman says what his fans can expect from him in the autumn of his career.

In the summer of 2023, Lewis Hamilton put a stop to all retirement rumours: new contract with Mercedes-Benz until the end of 2025, when the Englishman will be 40 years old.

Hamilton is the most successful Formula 1 driver: in full throttle racing since 2007, 104 pole positions, 103 victories, seven world championship titles, but also 761 days without another triumph.

Since Saudi Arabia 2021, Lewis Hamilton has achieved 16 podium finishes, but no wins. Hamilton admitted to my colleague Andrew Benson from the BBC that he is gnawing at this. "When you go through difficult seasons like this, there are inevitably moments when you ask yourself: is it me or the car? Have I still got it? Or has it all gone?"

"You miss the feeling when everything comes together, when true magic happens, when you and your car feel like one, it's an unrivalled rush. And that's a feeling you long for."

"I'm only human. If someone tells you that they don't have those thoughts, then they're denying the truth."

Lewis Hamilton has extended his contract with Mercedes by two years, meaning he will remain in the premier class - should he fulfil it - until he is over 40. "I never thought I would be driving Formula 1 for so long. It's such long seasons for all the professionals. Our modern programme is really gruelling."



"When things aren't going well, it's not easy to stay motivated. The pressure is huge. You're under the magnifying glass of public scrutiny. Sometimes I think I can only lose. If things don't go well, I get a lot of criticism. And if I were to win, there would certainly be - well, he's a seven-time world champion and has won all these races. Sometimes you wonder whether you still want to do all that to yourself."



"But in the end, my love for racing wins out. I still get a thrill from sliding into the car. The engine is started, I'm surrounded by these people who do everything they can to give me the best car possible, and then you roll through the pit lane towards the race track - it still puts a smile on my face, just like on my first day in a Formula 1 car."



"I'm happy with most of my performances in 2023. Now I'm working tirelessly to get back to where we belong - at the top."





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



