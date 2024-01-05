Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): He never expected this
In the summer of 2023, Lewis Hamilton put a stop to all retirement rumours: new contract with Mercedes-Benz until the end of 2025, when the Englishman will be 40 years old.
Hamilton is the most successful Formula 1 driver: in full throttle racing since 2007, 104 pole positions, 103 victories, seven world championship titles, but also 761 days without another triumph.
Since Saudi Arabia 2021, Lewis Hamilton has achieved 16 podium finishes, but no wins. Hamilton admitted to my colleague Andrew Benson from the BBC that he is gnawing at this. "When you go through difficult seasons like this, there are inevitably moments when you ask yourself: is it me or the car? Have I still got it? Or has it all gone?"
"You miss the feeling when everything comes together, when true magic happens, when you and your car feel like one, it's an unrivalled rush. And that's a feeling you long for."
"I'm only human. If someone tells you that they don't have those thoughts, then they're denying the truth."
Lewis Hamilton has extended his contract with Mercedes by two years, meaning he will remain in the premier class - should he fulfil it - until he is over 40. "I never thought I would be driving Formula 1 for so long. It's such long seasons for all the professionals. Our modern programme is really gruelling."
"When things aren't going well, it's not easy to stay motivated. The pressure is huge. You're under the magnifying glass of public scrutiny. Sometimes I think I can only lose. If things don't go well, I get a lot of criticism. And if I were to win, there would certainly be - well, he's a seven-time world champion and has won all these races. Sometimes you wonder whether you still want to do all that to yourself."
"But in the end, my love for racing wins out. I still get a thrill from sliding into the car. The engine is started, I'm surrounded by these people who do everything they can to give me the best car possible, and then you roll through the pit lane towards the race track - it still puts a smile on my face, just like on my first day in a Formula 1 car."
"I'm happy with most of my performances in 2023. Now I'm working tirelessly to get back to where we belong - at the top."
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island