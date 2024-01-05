Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri (McLaren): Dogs growl
Lando Norris should actually have won his first Grand Prix in 2023. McLaren made considerable progress over the course of the season, and the 24-year-old Englishman Norris rewarded himself with six second places. He finished sixth in the world championship, as in 2021.
The irony of his pleasing season: McLaren's only F1 victory was not won by Norris, but by his young team-mate Oscar Piastri in his first GP season. The 22-year-old from Melbourne took pole and victory in the sprint race in Qatar.
The two exceptional talents were on good terms in 2023, but there is a glowing sense of rivalry.
McLaren CEO Zak Brown said at an FIA press conference: "We've been in Formula 1 long enough to recognise what's brewing. They are both extremely motivated and neither wants to give in. At Monza, the two of them came dangerously close, in fact their cars touched, so we sat down afterwards and had a chat. I didn't want to wait for something like that to happen again."
The 52-year-old Californian has now expanded on the Australian touring car driver Tony d'Alberto's KTM Summer Grill podcast: "We are very aware of the rivalry between Lando and Oscar. But Team Principal Andrea Stella and I are constantly talking about this issue and I think it's one of McLaren's strengths how they deal with drivers. Even when things didn't work out with Alonso, Sainz and Ricciardo, we were always able to maintain a healthy working atmosphere."
"Of course Norris and Piastri want to beat each other, but at the moment we are in a position where they are driving each other on and thus moving the team forward."
Back in Monza, Piastri came out of the pits after a tyre change and slid into Norris' car in the first chicane.
"That makes you a little nervous in the pit lane," admits Zak Brown. "But we know that both of them are professionals and won't do anything stupid. And if it does escalate, we will intervene. It's like two dogs: If they start growling at each other, you have to intervene."
